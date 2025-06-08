World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Why your plum tree doesn’t bear fruit — and how to fix it naturally

Plum tree not fruiting? Here’s what’s wrong and what to do
Gardening

Plum trees are often a favorite in home gardens — beautiful blossoms and sweet rewards. But what if your tree flowers every year and still gives no fruit?

Слива
Photo: Freepik by azerbaijan_stockers
Слива

It's a common problem and usually not the tree’s fault. There are several factors that can affect fruiting, most of which can be corrected with small changes in care.

According to this gardening guide from Pravda.ru, identifying the right cause is the first step toward a healthy harvest.

Main reasons your plum tree isn't fruiting

Cause What happens Solution
No pollination Flowers drop without fruit Plant a compatible variety nearby
Too much nitrogen Lots of leaves, no flowers Switch to balanced fertilizer
Spring frost Flowers are damaged Cover the tree on cold nights
Wrong pruning Fruit-bearing wood removed Prune lightly after fruiting
Too much shade No direct sunlight Transplant or thin the canopy

Myths and truths about fruiting

  • Myth: If it blooms, it will fruit.
    Truth: No fruit forms without proper pollination.
  • Myth: Plum trees bear fruit every year.
    Truth: Some varieties are biennial producers.

Extra tips to help your plum tree

  • Place shallow dishes of water nearby to attract pollinators.
  • Avoid planting near pine or walnut trees — they inhibit growth.
  • Check soil pH: ideal is between 6.0 and 7.0.

With a few simple adjustments and attention to the tree’s needs, your plum tree can finally reward you with delicious fruits year after year.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Now reading
Plum tree not fruiting? Here’s what’s wrong and what to do
Gardening
Plum tree not fruiting? Here’s what’s wrong and what to do
Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation
Europe
Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation
The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda
Animal
The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda
Popular
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa

Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.

New genetic research disproves theory of migration waves from Africa
The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda
The giant green anaconda: the world's largest snake and its mysteries
Car reliability ranking: most reliable brands and how to choose
How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
The mystery of the white mark found by a NASA astronaut in the Sahara Desert: what we know about this phenomenon
How to remove tree stumps from your garden — effective tips
Why prunes are good for your health? Discover all the benefits of this superfruit
Why prunes are good for your health? Discover all the benefits of this superfruit
Last materials
Plum tree not fruiting? Here’s what’s wrong and what to do
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
DIY wardrobe freshener: learn how to create a natural scent for your clothes
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
Discover the most reliable used Chinese SUVs for those looking for great value
Discover how mulching helps improve soil health and boost garden productivity
Discover pork mince recipes: easy and tasty dishes for your everyday meals
Discover how running once a week can improve your physical and mental health
Smelt chocolate: the irresistible travel souvenir that's taking over the market
The impact of airborne toxins: how they affect health in the Western Hemisphere
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.