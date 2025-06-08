Why your plum tree doesn’t bear fruit — and how to fix it naturally

Plum trees are often a favorite in home gardens — beautiful blossoms and sweet rewards. But what if your tree flowers every year and still gives no fruit?
It's a common problem and usually not the tree’s fault. There are several factors that can affect fruiting, most of which can be corrected with small changes in care.
According to this gardening guide from Pravda.ru, identifying the right cause is the first step toward a healthy harvest.
|Cause
|What happens
|Solution
|No pollination
|Flowers drop without fruit
|Plant a compatible variety nearby
|Too much nitrogen
|Lots of leaves, no flowers
|Switch to balanced fertilizer
|Spring frost
|Flowers are damaged
|Cover the tree on cold nights
|Wrong pruning
|Fruit-bearing wood removed
|Prune lightly after fruiting
|Too much shade
|No direct sunlight
|Transplant or thin the canopy
With a few simple adjustments and attention to the tree’s needs, your plum tree can finally reward you with delicious fruits year after year.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.