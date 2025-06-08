World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How mulching can transform your garden: the benefits of this technique for healthier soil

Discover how mulching helps improve soil health and boost garden productivity
Gardening

Mulching is a common gardening practice that brings significant benefits to soil health and plant growth. This simple technique involves applying a layer of material over the soil, which can be organic or inorganic, to improve garden quality.

Томат на грядке
Photo: Freepik by grmarc
Томат на грядке

By covering the soil, mulching helps conserve moisture, control weed growth, regulate soil temperature, and enhance fertility. When done correctly, it can transform any garden, making it more productive and sustainable.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, mulching is one of the best techniques for those who want to create a healthy, low-maintenance garden.

Benefits of mulching for your garden

Benefit How mulching helps Long-term results
Moisture conservation Prevents excessive water evaporation Reduces irrigation needs
Weed control Blocks sunlight, making it hard for weeds to grow Less work in controlling weeds
Soil temperature regulation Insulates the soil, keeping it cooler in summer and warmer in winter Healthier, more resilient plants
Increased soil fertility Decomposition of organic material adds nutrients to the soil Richer, more fertile soil

Myths about mulching

  • Myth: "Mulching is only for large gardens."
    Fact: Even in small gardens, mulching can bring great benefits to soil and plant health.
  • Myth: "Mulching attracts pests to the garden."
    Fact: When done properly, mulching can help prevent pests and diseases, contrary to popular belief.

Tips for applying mulching correctly

  • Use organic materials like dry leaves, bark, or straw for a natural and beneficial mulch.
  • Apply a 5 to 10 cm layer of mulch, but avoid covering the plant bases too much.
  • Replace mulch from time to time, especially if it’s organic, to prevent it from decomposing completely.

By adopting mulching, you are doing a great favor to your garden, saving time and resources while creating a healthier environment for your plants. Enjoy this simple technique and watch your garden thrive!

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Now reading
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
Americas
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
Yuan Falls Below ₽11 as Bank of Russia Slashes Rate
Russia
Yuan Falls Below ₽11 as Bank of Russia Slashes Rate
Three planes with Russian passengers on board receive warnings of destruction
Hotspots and Incidents
Three planes with Russian passengers on board receive warnings of destruction
Popular
These animals can beat a lion — and most people don’t realize it

Lions may be called kings, but many animals can overpower them. Here's who wins and why.

Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
As everyone goes electric, more drivers quietly return to diesel
Looks like medicine, but gardeners use it to rescue dying plants
You train but don’t gain muscle? These common mistakes are holding you back
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa
Meet the new flying snake species: an incredible discovery for zoology
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
Last materials
Discover pork mince recipes: easy and tasty dishes for your everyday meals
Discover how running once a week can improve your physical and mental health
Smelt chocolate: the irresistible travel souvenir that's taking over the market
The impact of airborne toxins: how they affect health in the Western Hemisphere
Want to improve your posture? Try these three powerful exercises
Want to eliminate skin spots? Here’s how to treat pigmentation effectively
Learn how to make a delicious beetroot smoothie with fresh ingredients
How do penguins choose their mate for life? Find out the fascinating courtship rituals
Honeysuckle berries falling off? Here's how to fix it
How to save on laundry and clothing care: effective tips
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.