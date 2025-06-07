How to remove tree stumps from your garden — effective tips

Tree stump removal techniques to make your garden beautiful

Do you have a tree stump in your garden that needs removal? While it can be a challenging task, there are several effective ways to get rid of it simply and efficiently.

Photo: Own work by Jonatan Svensson Glad, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Пень

Over time, tree stumps can become a nuisance, blocking the landscape and even hindering the growth of other plants. This Pravda.ru article offers useful tips on how to remove stumps efficiently and practically.

One of the simplest ways to remove a stump is by using the right tools, such as a chainsaw or a specialized shovel. However, there are other approaches that may be more affordable and less disruptive to the soil.

Effective methods for removing tree stumps

Manual digging: If the stump is small, you can use a shovel to dig around it, exposing the roots, making the stump easier to remove.

Chemical products: Specialized products can help accelerate the decay of the stump, making removal easier.

Using a chainsaw: For larger stumps, a chainsaw may be necessary to cut the stump into smaller, more manageable pieces.

Common myths about stump removal

Myth: All stumps need to be removed aggressively and with force

Fact: Many stumps can be removed with less aggressive methods, such as natural decay.

Bonus tips for garden care

After stump removal, consider planting a new tree or shrub to fill the space.

Recondition the soil after removal to improve the health of your plants.

With these techniques, you can easily remove tree stumps and enhance the appearance of your garden without much effort.