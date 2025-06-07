Aspirin is a common pain reliever — but in gardening circles, it’s also becoming a popular foliar spray for tomato plants. The reason? It helps plants fight disease naturally.
The active ingredient, acetylsalicylic acid, mimics a substance plants produce to activate their own immune systems. Spraying it triggers the plant to “gear up” for stress and pathogens.
Gardeners report benefits like reduced fungal infections, stronger flowering and even faster recovery from transplant shock.
According to a recent guide, weekly aspirin sprays can replace or reduce synthetic fungicides — especially in home gardens.
|Benefit
|How it works
|When to apply
|Fungal disease resistance
|Activates immune genes
|Weekly spraying
|Heat stress tolerance
|Hormonal modulation
|Before heatwaves
|Better flowering
|Stimulates internal signals
|Early bloom stage
|Faster root growth
|Auxin-like effect
|At transplanting
Fun fact: similar sprays are used on grapes and peppers in commercial farming. For tomatoes, aspirin may be the simplest immunity booster you didn’t know your garden needed.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
On June 6, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other regions