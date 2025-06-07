World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Why gardeners are spraying tomatoes with aspirin — and what science says about it

Aspirin on tomato leaves? Discover how this DIY trick boosts plant immunity and yield
Gardening

Aspirin is a common pain reliever — but in gardening circles, it’s also becoming a popular foliar spray for tomato plants. The reason? It helps plants fight disease naturally.

Сбор томатов
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Сбор томатов

The active ingredient, acetylsalicylic acid, mimics a substance plants produce to activate their own immune systems. Spraying it triggers the plant to “gear up” for stress and pathogens.

Gardeners report benefits like reduced fungal infections, stronger flowering and even faster recovery from transplant shock.

According to a recent guide, weekly aspirin sprays can replace or reduce synthetic fungicides — especially in home gardens.

🧪 What aspirin spray can do for tomatoes

Benefit How it works When to apply
Fungal disease resistance Activates immune genes Weekly spraying
Heat stress tolerance Hormonal modulation Before heatwaves
Better flowering Stimulates internal signals Early bloom stage
Faster root growth Auxin-like effect At transplanting

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Aspirin kills fungus on contact.
    Truth: It helps plants build their own defenses — it’s not a pesticide.
  • Myth: It burns leaves.
    Truth: Only if overdosed or applied in full sun. Dilution is key.
  • Myth: It only works with chemical fertilizers.
    Truth: It’s effective even in organic gardens as an immune booster.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • What’s the basic recipe?
    1 tablet (500 mg) per 1 liter of warm water.
  • Can I use fizzy aspirin?
    No — added compounds can harm plants.
  • Do I need to rinse the fruit?
    Not strictly, but it’s good practice before eating.

Fun fact: similar sprays are used on grapes and peppers in commercial farming. For tomatoes, aspirin may be the simplest immunity booster you didn’t know your garden needed.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
*
