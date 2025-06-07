A well-chosen hedge is more than a line of shrubs — it’s a natural fence, a windbreaker, a privacy screen and even a noise filter. It can also become a stunning part of your landscape design.
The key? Choosing the right plants. Some grow fast, others stay evergreen, and some bring color with blooming flowers. Each garden goal calls for a different type of hedge.
Picking the wrong plant often leads to regret — slow growth, constant trimming or poor visual cover.
A recent gardening guide suggests starting with your main purpose — then matching the plant to the function.
|Purpose
|Recommended plant
|Why it works
|Quick privacy
|Privet
|Grows fast and fills in densely
|Year-round coverage
|Boxwood
|Evergreen and formal-looking
|Color + flowers
|Hibiscus
|Vibrant blooms and solid foliage
|Low upkeep
|Laurel
|Tough and easy to shape
Fun tip: edible hedges using rosemary or lavender are gaining popularity — they screen your space while smelling amazing.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic