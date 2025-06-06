You probably have hydrogen peroxide in your bathroom — but what if it could save your plants? Gardeners are increasingly turning to this household chemical as a secret weapon for root health, seed germination and pest control.
This mild antiseptic works by releasing oxygen, which boosts soil aeration, eliminates harmful microbes and can even stimulate root growth when used in proper dilution.
In a recent article, experts outlined several uses for hydrogen peroxide in the garden — from soaking seeds to prevent fungus, to misting soil to eliminate mold, or spraying leaves to deter aphids.
However, using too much or undiluted peroxide can damage plants and kill beneficial soil bacteria. Always follow the correct dosage.
|Problem
|Application method
|Dilution
|Root rot
|Water the soil with diluted mix
|1 part peroxide to 4 parts water
|Weak seeds
|Soak 10 min before planting
|1 tbsp in 1 glass of water
|Mold on soil
|Mist surface
|Pure 3% or 1:1 with water
|Aphids
|Spray affected leaves
|1 part peroxide to 5 water + drop of soap
Some plant lovers even use hydrogen peroxide to revive overwatered, wilting plants — a simple trick that’s saved more than one orchid!
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic