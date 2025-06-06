World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Looks like medicine, but gardeners use it to rescue dying plants

Hydrogen peroxide in gardening: what it does and how to use it
Gardening

You probably have hydrogen peroxide in your bathroom — but what if it could save your plants? Gardeners are increasingly turning to this household chemical as a secret weapon for root health, seed germination and pest control.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
This mild antiseptic works by releasing oxygen, which boosts soil aeration, eliminates harmful microbes and can even stimulate root growth when used in proper dilution.

In a recent article, experts outlined several uses for hydrogen peroxide in the garden — from soaking seeds to prevent fungus, to misting soil to eliminate mold, or spraying leaves to deter aphids.

However, using too much or undiluted peroxide can damage plants and kill beneficial soil bacteria. Always follow the correct dosage.

📋 How to use hydrogen peroxide in the garden

Problem Application method Dilution
Root rot Water the soil with diluted mix 1 part peroxide to 4 parts water
Weak seeds Soak 10 min before planting 1 tbsp in 1 glass of water
Mold on soil Mist surface Pure 3% or 1:1 with water
Aphids Spray affected leaves 1 part peroxide to 5 water + drop of soap

🧠 Common mistake and safer alternative

  • Mistake: Pouring undiluted peroxide on roots.
    Alternative: Always dilute to avoid root burn and soil imbalance.
  • Mistake: Applying daily just in case.
    Alternative: Use only when issues appear.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • What kind of peroxide is best?
    3% solution (volume 10) is safe for garden use.
  • Can I mix it with fertilizer?
    Yes, but use it on different days — not together.
  • Is it good for indoor plants?
    Absolutely. Especially helpful for pots with mold or poor drainage.

Some plant lovers even use hydrogen peroxide to revive overwatered, wilting plants — a simple trick that’s saved more than one orchid!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
