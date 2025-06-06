World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How to grow honeysuckle that actually bears fruit — not just leaves

Essential honeysuckle care tips to enjoy sweet berries year after year
Gardening

Honeysuckle (Lonicera caerulea), also known as honeyberry, is one of the earliest fruiting plants of the season. With proper care, it can reward gardeners with sweet, vitamin-rich berries — but only if grown correctly.

Жимолость
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Жимолость

Although hardy and frost-tolerant, honeysuckle often fails to fruit well due to a few common mistakes: incorrect pruning, poor watering, and planting only one variety.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, honeysuckle should be pruned at the end of winter, watered thoroughly during flowering, and planted alongside at least one other compatible variety for proper cross-pollination.

Common mistakes and better practices

Mistake What happens Better approach
Pruning in summer Fruit production drops Prune in late winter
Underwatering during bloom Small, dry berries Ensure consistent watering
Only one variety Poor pollination Plant at least two compatible types

Honeysuckle myths and truths

  • Myth: Honeysuckle needs no care
    Fact: Pruning and watering are crucial for fruiting
  • Myth: You shouldn't eat berries off the bush
    Fact: Edible types are safe — just don’t confuse with ornamental ones

FAQ — what gardeners often ask

  • Do I need to cover it in winter? No — it's cold-hardy to −40 °C
  • What fertilizer is best? Use one rich in potassium during budding
  • How do I know it’s edible? Edible types have dark blue paired berries, not clusters

Interestingly, honeysuckle berries have more vitamin C than lemons and contain antioxidants known to support memory and vision. It's not just a pretty plant — but also a smart health choice.

With the right care, your honeysuckle can thrive for over 25 years and bring color, flavor, and nutrients to your garden for decades to come.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Now reading
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
Hotspots and Incidents
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture Видео 
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Science
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Columnists
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Popular
To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Ukraine’s Claims on Airfield Attacks Are False, Planes Will Be Restored
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Last materials
Yuan Falls Below ₽11 as Bank of Russia Slashes Rate
Essential honeysuckle care tips to enjoy sweet berries year after year
PMC Wagner Ends Mission in Mali After 3.5 Years, Declares Victory Over Terrorism
No eggs, no problem: how to make a delicious vegan omelet with everyday ingredients
'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims
Milk, sugar, fast food: what your skin is trying to tell you about your diet
Only Russian Survivor of ADA-TK2N, Dies Amid Medication Dispute
Major Fire at Theme Park in Russia's Largest Children's Resort Towns
The durian dilemma: why this fruit is banned on trains in Singapore
Missing Girl Found After Disappearing from Hospital Eight Years Ago
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.