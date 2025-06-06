Use newspaper in your garden: the simple trick that blocks weeds and keeps soil moist

Got old newspapers lying around? They might be just what your garden needs. Gardeners have long used newspaper as a cheap and natural weed barrier — and it actually works.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)

By layering wet newspaper between the soil and a covering material like straw or sawdust, you can suppress weeds, retain moisture, and reduce how often you need to water.

It’s a beginner-friendly method that costs nothing, uses no chemicals, and improves your garden’s health over time. You just need to place it right.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, this trick is especially useful for home gardeners trying to cut down on maintenance and chemicals.

What you need and how to do it

Material How to use Effect Old newspaper Place between soil and mulch Blocks weeds Water Wet the paper thoroughly Makes it stick and stay down Straw or sawdust Cover the newspaper Protects and locks in moisture

Common mistakes — and better options

Mistake: using dry newspaper

Alternative: soak it with water and cover it lightly

using dry newspaper soak it with water and cover it lightly Mistake: using plastic sheet

Alternative: use breathable organic mulch over newspaper

FAQ — does it really work?

Will it work in clay soil? Yes — especially with straw on top

Yes — especially with straw on top What if it rains a lot? Wet newspaper adheres better and won’t blow away

Wet newspaper adheres better and won’t blow away Do I need to remove it later? No — it decomposes and becomes compost

Fun fact: most modern newspapers use soy-based inks, which are biodegradable and safe for garden use. They break down in about 2 to 3 months.