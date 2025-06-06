Use newspaper in your garden: the simple trick that blocks weeds and keeps soil moist

Got old newspapers lying around? They might be just what your garden needs. Gardeners have long used newspaper as a cheap and natural weed barrier — and it actually works.
By layering wet newspaper between the soil and a covering material like straw or sawdust, you can suppress weeds, retain moisture, and reduce how often you need to water.
It’s a beginner-friendly method that costs nothing, uses no chemicals, and improves your garden’s health over time. You just need to place it right.
According to this article published by Pravda.ru, this trick is especially useful for home gardeners trying to cut down on maintenance and chemicals.
|Material
|How to use
|Effect
|Old newspaper
|Place between soil and mulch
|Blocks weeds
|Water
|Wet the paper thoroughly
|Makes it stick and stay down
|Straw or sawdust
|Cover the newspaper
|Protects and locks in moisture
Fun fact: most modern newspapers use soy-based inks, which are biodegradable and safe for garden use. They break down in about 2 to 3 months.
