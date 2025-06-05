Cold-hardy fig varieties you can grow in Canada or Germany — and still harvest sweet fruit

Figs are usually seen as warm-climate fruits, but some varieties can withstand deep freezes — making it possible to grow them in places like southern Canada, northern Europe, or high-altitude gardens.
Modern cultivars bred for cold tolerance allow gardeners to enjoy sweet, homegrown figs even in zones 6 or 7 — as long as you follow a few key winter protection strategies.
From wrapping trunks to planting near south-facing walls, cold-hardy figs are more accessible than ever.
According to this guide on growing figs in cold climates, these four varieties are among the most reliable for northern growers.
|Variety
|Hardy to
|Traits
|Chicago Hardy
|−20 °C
|Fruits on new growth, compact
|Violette de Bordeaux
|−15 °C
|Very flavorful, container-friendly
|Brunswick
|−17 °C
|Large early fruits
|Desert King
|−12 °C
|Reliable even in cool summers
Bonus: container fig trees are gaining popularity in small-space gardens — portable, productive, and deliciously exotic.
