Cold-hardy fig varieties you can grow in Canada or Germany — and still harvest sweet fruit

Yes, figs can grow in cold climates — discover the hardiest varieties and care tips
Gardening

Figs are usually seen as warm-climate fruits, but some varieties can withstand deep freezes — making it possible to grow them in places like southern Canada, northern Europe, or high-altitude gardens.

инжир
Photo: flickr.com by Emi Yañez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
инжир

Modern cultivars bred for cold tolerance allow gardeners to enjoy sweet, homegrown figs even in zones 6 or 7 — as long as you follow a few key winter protection strategies.

From wrapping trunks to planting near south-facing walls, cold-hardy figs are more accessible than ever.

According to this guide on growing figs in cold climates, these four varieties are among the most reliable for northern growers.

Best cold-tolerant fig varieties

Variety Hardy to Traits
Chicago Hardy −20 °C Fruits on new growth, compact
Violette de Bordeaux −15 °C Very flavorful, container-friendly
Brunswick −17 °C Large early fruits
Desert King −12 °C Reliable even in cool summers

Winter fig tree care

  • Plant near south-facing walls for warmth
  • Mulch roots deeply and wrap base in burlap
  • Use containers you can move indoors in winter
  • Prune after harvest to encourage new shoots

Myths vs. facts

  • Myth: You need a hot summer for figs
    Fact: Some varieties thrive with just 20–25 °C
  • Myth: Figs won’t survive frost
    Fact: Hardy types survive −15 °C or lower with protection

Bonus: container fig trees are gaining popularity in small-space gardens — portable, productive, and deliciously exotic.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
