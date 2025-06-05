Cold-hardy fig varieties you can grow in Canada or Germany — and still harvest sweet fruit

Yes, figs can grow in cold climates — discover the hardiest varieties and care tips

Figs are usually seen as warm-climate fruits, but some varieties can withstand deep freezes — making it possible to grow them in places like southern Canada, northern Europe, or high-altitude gardens.

Photo: flickr.com by Emi Yañez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ инжир

Modern cultivars bred for cold tolerance allow gardeners to enjoy sweet, homegrown figs even in zones 6 or 7 — as long as you follow a few key winter protection strategies.

From wrapping trunks to planting near south-facing walls, cold-hardy figs are more accessible than ever.

According to this guide on growing figs in cold climates, these four varieties are among the most reliable for northern growers.

Best cold-tolerant fig varieties

Variety Hardy to Traits Chicago Hardy −20 °C Fruits on new growth, compact Violette de Bordeaux −15 °C Very flavorful, container-friendly Brunswick −17 °C Large early fruits Desert King −12 °C Reliable even in cool summers

Winter fig tree care

Plant near south-facing walls for warmth

Mulch roots deeply and wrap base in burlap

Use containers you can move indoors in winter

Prune after harvest to encourage new shoots

Myths vs. facts

Myth: You need a hot summer for figs

Fact: Some varieties thrive with just 20–25 °C

Myth: Figs won't survive frost

Fact: Hardy types survive −15 °C or lower with protection

Bonus: container fig trees are gaining popularity in small-space gardens — portable, productive, and deliciously exotic.