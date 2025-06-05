World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to boost your pepper harvest with a simple fertilizer schedule that really works

Gardeners reveal what peppers need to produce more — and it’s not just sun and water
If your pepper plants are leafy but not producing much fruit, don’t worry — the solution might be simpler than you think. With the right fertilizer plan, you can dramatically increase your pepper yield without chemicals or complicated methods.

Сладкий перец
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Эльвира Махмутова
Сладкий перец

Peppers are sensitive to nutrient balance. Beyond water and sun, they thrive when they receive the right minerals — especially during flowering and fruiting stages.

Just a few well-timed applications can boost blossom retention, improve fruit size, and even prevent issues like blossom-end rot.

This practical guide on pepper nutrition explains how to feed your plants smarter — not harder.

What each nutrient does for peppers

Element Main function
Phosphorus Encourages flower and fruit formation
Potassium Improves size, taste, and firmness
Boron Helps flowers develop into fruits
Calcium Prevents rot and builds cell walls
Magnesium Supports photosynthesis and color

How and when to fertilize

  • At early flowering: apply phosphorus and boron
  • During fruit development: add potassium and calcium
  • Feed every 10–14 days in small doses
  • Water the soil before fertilizing — never on dry roots

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Too much nitrogen = big plants, few fruits
  • Cold water = dropped flowers
  • Too much shade or overcrowding = poor pollination

Bonus tip: even peppers grown from store-bought seeds can yield plenty if fed properly. Track your progress, and you’ll be amazed how one smart routine transforms your harvest.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
