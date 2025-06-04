World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
This is the biggest mistake when growing blueberries — and how to avoid it

Why soil acidity is crucial for successful blueberry cultivation
Gardening

Many home gardeners struggle to grow blueberries and end up with stunted bushes, few flowers, or small, tasteless fruit. One critical mistake often explains it all: the soil isn’t acidic enough.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Corwinhee, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Unlike many other fruits, blueberries thrive only in acidic environments. Their ideal soil pH is between 4.5 and 5.5. Above that range, the plant cannot absorb key nutrients properly.

This fact is often overlooked, especially by beginners. Urban backyard soils are rarely acidic, and generic fertilizers can worsen the problem.

Experts recommend testing your soil's pH before planting. You can use litmus paper, home testing kits, or digital meters. The original article explains why this step is vital.

Other fruits that prefer acidic soil

Fruit Ideal soil pH
Blueberry 4.5–5.5
Cranberry 4.0–5.0
Strawberry 5.5–6.5
Currant 6.0–6.5

Common mistakes with blueberries

  • Planting in neutral or alkaline soil without amendment
  • Using standard fertilizer without checking pH
  • Watering with hard tap water

If your soil is too alkaline, you can amend it with elemental sulfur, pine bark, or peat moss. Another solution is growing blueberries in containers with controlled substrates.

Sadly, gardeners often notice the issue only when the plant's leaves yellow and growth stalls — classic signs of nutrient lockout from incorrect pH.

By the way, here’s a bonus tip: banana peel tea can gently acidify the soil — but don’t overdo it.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
