Planting fruit trees? Avoid these 7 common “bad neighbors” in your garden

Thinking of starting an orchard? Make sure you don’t plant the wrong trees nearby. Certain species can outcompete fruit trees or make the soil toxic to them.
Problems arise from aggressive roots, dense shade or natural compounds some trees release that suppress nearby growth.
According to a report by Pravda, choosing the wrong neighbors for fruit trees is one of the most common mistakes among home gardeners.
|Fruit Tree
|Incompatible Neighbor
|Why it’s a problem
|Apple
|Walnut, birch
|Large roots, shades too much
|Pear
|Willow, lilac
|Excess moisture, fungal risks
|Cherry
|Elderberry
|Attracts shared pests
|Gooseberry
|Pine trees
|Too much shade, acidic soil
Good gardening is more than planting — it’s about planning. And just like people, some trees just don’t get along.
