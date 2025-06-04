World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Planting fruit trees? Avoid these 7 common “bad neighbors” in your garden

What not to plant near apples, pears or cherries — and what to grow instead
Thinking of starting an orchard? Make sure you don’t plant the wrong trees nearby. Certain species can outcompete fruit trees or make the soil toxic to them.

Груша, маладыя плады
Photo: upload.wikimedia.org by Mr. Zabej, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Груша, маладыя плады

Problems arise from aggressive roots, dense shade or natural compounds some trees release that suppress nearby growth.

According to a report by Pravda, choosing the wrong neighbors for fruit trees is one of the most common mistakes among home gardeners.

🚫 What not to plant near fruit trees

Fruit Tree Incompatible Neighbor Why it’s a problem
Apple Walnut, birch Large roots, shades too much
Pear Willow, lilac Excess moisture, fungal risks
Cherry Elderberry Attracts shared pests
Gooseberry Pine trees Too much shade, acidic soil

🌿 What grows well around fruit trees

  • Herbs: chives, dill, basil — repel harmful insects;
  • Cover crops: vetch, clover — enrich the soil with nitrogen;
  • Pollinator flowers: marigold, calendula — attract bees and beneficial bugs;
  • Low-growing greens: lettuce, arugula — don’t block light or compete for nutrients.

💡 Final tip

Good gardening is more than planting — it’s about planning. And just like people, some trees just don’t get along.

