Planning to grow cucumbers? Avoid these spots in your garden or risk bitter, sickly plants

Cucumbers are easy to grow — but planting them in the wrong spot can ruin your harvest. They’re sensitive to soil fatigue and diseases shared with related crops.
Knowing where not to plant cucumbers is just as important as knowing how. Ignoring crop rotation leads to poor yields, bitter fruits and persistent fungal issues.
Some neighboring plants also compete for nutrients or attract similar pests — weakening the cucumber vines even before they bloom.
According to a guide from Pravda, avoiding risky combinations can dramatically improve your garden’s health and productivity.
|Good neighbors
|Bad neighbors
|Lettuce, carrots, spinach
|Tomatoes, potatoes, corn
|Beans, onions, peas
|Melons, pumpkins
By the way, respecting plant rotation isn’t just tradition — it’s science. The soil needs breaks too.
