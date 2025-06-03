White powder on leaves? Here’s how to fight powdery mildew before it ruins your garden

If your plants have a white, dusty coating on their leaves, you may be dealing with powdery mildew — a common fungal infection that affects gardens, vegetables and flowers during warm, humid seasons.
The powdery look is actually made of fungal spores that hinder photosynthesis and slow the plant’s growth. If left untreated, the infection can spread rapidly across your entire garden.
Infected leaves may yellow, curl or fall off, and the plant becomes more vulnerable to pests and other diseases.
According to a warning published by Pravda, early action is key — and natural solutions like milk spray and baking soda can help without harsh chemicals.
By the way, catching it early makes all the difference. With simple steps, you can save your plants and keep your garden healthy.
