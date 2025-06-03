White powder on leaves? Here’s how to fight powdery mildew before it ruins your garden

If your plants have a white, dusty coating on their leaves, you may be dealing with powdery mildew — a common fungal infection that affects gardens, vegetables and flowers during warm, humid seasons.

The powdery look is actually made of fungal spores that hinder photosynthesis and slow the plant’s growth. If left untreated, the infection can spread rapidly across your entire garden.

Infected leaves may yellow, curl or fall off, and the plant becomes more vulnerable to pests and other diseases.

According to a warning published by Pravda, early action is key — and natural solutions like milk spray and baking soda can help without harsh chemicals.

How to identify powdery mildew

White or gray powder on leaf surfaces, usually the top side;

Leaves curl, turn yellow or stop growing;

Plants look dry or weak despite regular watering.

Recommended treatments

Milk spray: 1 part milk to 9 parts water, spray twice weekly;

1 part milk to 9 parts water, spray twice weekly; Baking soda: 1 teaspoon per liter of water + a drop of mild soap;

1 teaspoon per liter of water + a drop of mild soap; Powdered sulfur: dust directly on leaves (use with care);

dust directly on leaves (use with care); Airflow: keep plants spaced and avoid overcrowding.

By the way, catching it early makes all the difference. With simple steps, you can save your plants and keep your garden healthy.