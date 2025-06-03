World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Watering onions with baking soda? Gardeners say it helps bulbs grow and prevents rot

Baking soda in your garden: the simple onion trick that protects and boosts growth
Growing onions may seem easy, but getting large, healthy bulbs requires smart care. One surprising trick many gardeners swear by is watering onions with diluted baking soda.

Лук
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Лук

This household ingredient helps balance soil pH, reduces fungal risks and protects the root system — without harming the plant or surrounding crops.

It also helps repel insects and larvae that commonly damage onion beds during the growth phase.

According to an article published by Pravda, this technique can significantly improve harvest quality when used correctly.

How to prepare and use it

  • Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda into 10 liters of lukewarm water;
  • Water directly at the base of the onion plant every 10 days;
  • Don’t apply under direct sun — evening is best;
  • Avoid overuse to prevent excessive alkalinity.

Benefits reported

  • Reduced bulb and root rot;
  • Fewer pests and underground larvae;
  • More uniform leaf growth;
  • Improved resistance to soil fungus.

By the way, sometimes the best gardening aid is already in your kitchen. Baking soda is cheap, safe — and surprisingly effective.

