Growing onions may seem easy, but getting large, healthy bulbs requires smart care. One surprising trick many gardeners swear by is watering onions with diluted baking soda.
This household ingredient helps balance soil pH, reduces fungal risks and protects the root system — without harming the plant or surrounding crops.
It also helps repel insects and larvae that commonly damage onion beds during the growth phase.
According to an article published by Pravda, this technique can significantly improve harvest quality when used correctly.
By the way, sometimes the best gardening aid is already in your kitchen. Baking soda is cheap, safe — and surprisingly effective.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead