Ticks can spread dangerous diseases like encephalitis, Lyme disease and babesiosis — and they pose a threat not just to humans but to pets as well. So how can you detect and remove them from your yard?
According to the article from Pravda, you can test your lawn with a simple white cloth dragged over the vegetation. If ticks are present, they’ll stick to the fabric.
Tick killers (acaricides) often contain fenthion or cypermethrin. Always:
Some plants — like Persian and Dalmatian daisies — contain pyrethrins, which naturally repel ticks. Essential oils like lavender, geranium and citronella also help when diluted and sprayed around.
By the way, keeping your yard clean isn't just for looks — it's a health priority. A few smart actions can make the outdoors safe again.
