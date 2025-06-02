How I got rid of ticks in my yard and now feel safe stepping outside again

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Gardening

Ticks can spread dangerous diseases like encephalitis, Lyme disease and babesiosis — and they pose a threat not just to humans but to pets as well. So how can you detect and remove them from your yard?

Photo: flickr.com by Джон Танн, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
According to the article from Pravda, you can test your lawn with a simple white cloth dragged over the vegetation. If ticks are present, they’ll stick to the fabric.

How to prepare your yard

  • Clear fallen leaves, branches and organic waste;
  • Keep grass trimmed and shrubs pruned;
  • Control rodent populations — they bring ticks;
  • Coordinate treatments with neighbors to prevent reinfestation.

Using chemical treatments

Tick killers (acaricides) often contain fenthion or cypermethrin. Always:

  • Wear gloves, long sleeves and a respirator;
  • Mix the product exactly as instructed;
  • Spray thoroughly around grass, fences and seating areas;
  • Stay out of the yard for 3–6 hours after spraying.

Natural alternatives

Some plants — like Persian and Dalmatian daisies — contain pyrethrins, which naturally repel ticks. Essential oils like lavender, geranium and citronella also help when diluted and sprayed around.

How to protect yourself

  • Wear long clothes and tuck pants into socks;
  • Use repellents when walking through tall grass or woods;
  • After gardening, inspect your body and scalp thoroughly.

By the way, keeping your yard clean isn't just for looks — it's a health priority. A few smart actions can make the outdoors safe again.

