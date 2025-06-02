Hebe shrubs bring year-round color — here's how to care for them the right way

With lush green leaves and bright flowers in shades of purple, white or pink, Hebe shrubs are a favorite for adding structure and color to any garden. But while they’re low-maintenance, they do have specific care needs.
Perfect for borders, pots or rock gardens, Hebes prefer cool climates and well-drained soil — and dislike waterlogged roots.
As reported by Pravda, the most common mistake is overwatering or planting in compacted soil — which often leads to rot.
By the way, Hebes reward small efforts with big beauty — and prove that low-maintenance doesn’t mean boring.
