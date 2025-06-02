Hebe shrubs bring year-round color — here's how to care for them the right way

With lush green leaves and bright flowers in shades of purple, white or pink, Hebe shrubs are a favorite for adding structure and color to any garden. But while they’re low-maintenance, they do have specific care needs.

Perfect for borders, pots or rock gardens, Hebes prefer cool climates and well-drained soil — and dislike waterlogged roots.

The most common mistake is overwatering or planting in compacted soil — which often leads to rot.

Basic growing conditions

Light: full sun or light shade.

full sun or light shade. Soil: loose, fertile and well-drained. Avoid clay-heavy or soggy soil.

loose, fertile and well-drained. Avoid clay-heavy or soggy soil. Watering: moderate — keep roots moist but don’t wet the leaves directly.

Pruning and maintenance

Trim back after flowering to encourage bushy growth.

Remove dead flowers and weak stems regularly.

Apply light fertilizer in early spring for best results.

Propagation and protection

Take softwood cuttings in late summer for easy propagation.

Protect from hard frost by covering or moving pots indoors.

Mulch base in winter with dry leaves or garden fabric.

By the way, Hebes reward small efforts with big beauty — and prove that low-maintenance doesn’t mean boring.