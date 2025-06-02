World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Hebe shrubs bring year-round color — here's how to care for them the right way

Gardening

With lush green leaves and bright flowers in shades of purple, white or pink, Hebe shrubs are a favorite for adding structure and color to any garden. But while they’re low-maintenance, they do have specific care needs.

Геба
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 阿橋 HQ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Геба

Perfect for borders, pots or rock gardens, Hebes prefer cool climates and well-drained soil — and dislike waterlogged roots.

As reported by Pravda, the most common mistake is overwatering or planting in compacted soil — which often leads to rot.

Basic growing conditions

  • Light: full sun or light shade.
  • Soil: loose, fertile and well-drained. Avoid clay-heavy or soggy soil.
  • Watering: moderate — keep roots moist but don’t wet the leaves directly.

Pruning and maintenance

  • Trim back after flowering to encourage bushy growth.
  • Remove dead flowers and weak stems regularly.
  • Apply light fertilizer in early spring for best results.

Propagation and protection

  • Take softwood cuttings in late summer for easy propagation.
  • Protect from hard frost by covering or moving pots indoors.
  • Mulch base in winter with dry leaves or garden fabric.

By the way, Hebes reward small efforts with big beauty — and prove that low-maintenance doesn’t mean boring.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields Видео 
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day Видео 
Russia-Ukraine Second Round of Talks in Istanbul End, Delegations Depart
World
Russia-Ukraine Second Round of Talks in Istanbul End, Delegations Depart Видео 
Popular
Body of Alleged Drone-Truck Driver Found in Irkutsk Region, Video Suggests Execution

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields

Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions
Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response
Video Shows Man Entering Drone-Laden Truck Moment Before It Explodes
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network
Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Last materials
Hebe shrubs bring year-round color — here's how to care for them the right way
Russia Hands Peace Memorandum to Ukraine at Istanbul Talks
The secret to crispy fried batter? It’s all about cold liquid, hot oil and the right starch
Top PLA General Xu Qiliang Passes Away Amid Reported Investigation
The quilted blanket is back — here’s why it’s perfect for comfort and style all year round
Russia-Ukraine Second Round of Talks in Istanbul End, Delegations Depart
Looking for party beaches? These are the top Greek destinations for music, sun and fun
Mount Etna Erupts, Spews Lava and Ash Over Sicily
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Do photons get tired? Physics explains how light travels for billions of years without losing energy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.