How to keep snakes out of your yard — natural and safe methods that really work

Gardening

Even if most snakes aren’t dangerous, they can cause panic when they show up in your garden or yard. Luckily, there are ways to keep them away — without harming them or using toxic chemicals.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Максим Кошелев, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Snakes are drawn to shelter, humidity, and food (like rodents and insects). Cluttered, overgrown yards or compost-rich gardens can be attractive to them if not maintained well.

According to a report by Pravda, there are several natural, effective methods to discourage snakes from moving in.

What actually helps repel snakes

  • Strong odors: snakes dislike garlic, onion, vinegar, and essential oils like clove or cinnamon. Use soaked cotton or sprays near fence lines.
  • Repellent plants: lemongrass, garlic, and marigolds are believed to make areas less attractive to snakes.
  • Keep it clean: mow the lawn, remove debris, and seal cracks or burrows.
  • Vibration and sound: movement and noise can discourage snakes from settling in.

What not to do

  • Don’t kill the snake: it may be illegal and dangerous depending on the species.
  • Skip chemical repellents: they may harm pets, plants, or contaminate soil.
  • Never try to handle it: call wildlife control if you spot one.

In the end, good yard hygiene and prevention are your best allies. Keeping your garden tidy helps protect your family — and keeps nature in balance.

