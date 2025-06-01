World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Want a better potato harvest? Hilling might be the secret you're missing

Gardening

Growing potatoes at home can be surprisingly rewarding — if you know the right techniques. One key method many gardeners overlook is called “hilling”, and it can significantly boost your harvest.

Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik
Hilling means piling loose soil around the base of the potato plant. It helps stimulate tuber production, shields the roots from sunlight, and keeps the plant healthier overall.

According to a gardening guide on Pravda, proper hilling can double your yield, especially if timed right and repeated as needed throughout the season.

Why do potatoes need hilling?

As the plant grows, it sends out horizontal stems (called stolons) underground — that’s where potatoes form. Covering the lower stem encourages more stolons and tubers. Hilling also:

  • Prevents tubers from turning green and toxic in sunlight.
  • Improves soil drainage and airflow.
  • Reduces weeds near the root zone.

When and how to do it

The first hilling should be done when the plant is 6–8 inches tall. Use a hoe or your hands to gently mound soft soil around the base, leaving the top leaves exposed.

Repeat the process after 2–3 weeks or whenever more growth appears. Avoid compacted or overly dry soil, as it’s harder for new tubers to form.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Hilling too early: may bury weak sprouts and stunt growth.
  • Using dry or clumpy soil: prevents proper rooting.
  • Overhilling in one go: can damage stems or restrict airflow.

Pro tip: hill after rainfall or watering — moist soil is easier to work and won’t break the plant.

In the end, hilling is more than a chore — it’s a quiet way of telling your potatoes you believe in them. And come harvest time, they’ll thank you for it.

Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
