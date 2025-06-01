Yellowing garlic leaves? It might be nitrogen deficiency — here’s how to fix it

Garlic is a favorite among gardeners, but it’s also highly sensitive to soil nutrient imbalances. One of the most common issues is nitrogen deficiency, and the signs show up sooner than you might think.

Photo: unsplash.com by Matthew Pilachowski, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Чеснок

If your garlic leaves are turning yellow and the growth seems slow or weak, low nitrogen may be to blame. Without enough of this essential nutrient, the plant can’t build the foliage needed to nourish the bulbs.

According to a gardening report from Pravda, this issue can be fixed — but you need to act quickly to avoid crop loss.

Warning signs to watch for

Older leaves turn pale yellow, then dry up.

Plants look thin, fragile, and underdeveloped.

Bulbs stay small, and root growth is weak.

Why it matters

When garlic doesn't get enough nitrogen, the bulbs don’t develop properly and have shorter shelf life. Poorly nourished garlic is also less flavorful and more prone to rot.

What to do about it

Apply a nitrogen-rich fertilizer such as urea or ammonium nitrate — but don’t overdo it. If you prefer a natural option, nettle tea is an excellent homemade fertilizer rich in nitrogen and easy to make.

Feed the plants during early vegetative growth and repeat every 2 weeks if needed. Avoid fertilizing in direct sun or when the soil is dry to protect the roots.

By acting early and adjusting care, you can restore healthy growth and enjoy a strong garlic harvest.

And here’s the thing: watching your plants closely teaches you to listen to nature — a quiet skill that transforms your entire garden.