Overwatering kills too: 5 common mistakes that ruin your plants

Gardening

Think watering is simple? Think again. Many plants die not from neglect, but from watering mistakes made with the best intentions. Even experienced gardeners can overdo it or miss critical signs from the soil.

Устройство для полива
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Anton
Устройство для полива

According to horticulture experts, most indoor and outdoor plants suffer more from too much water than too little. Roots suffocate, fungi spread, and growth slows — all from improper watering.

1. Watering too often

Daily watering is not ideal for most plants. Constant moisture leads to root rot and weakens the plant’s immune system.

2. Watering at the wrong time

Avoid watering in the heat of the day. Early morning or late afternoon is best, when the soil can absorb water slowly and efficiently.

3. Spraying only the leaves

Water needs to reach the roots. Spraying foliage can lead to fungal growth and does little to nourish the plant.

4. Using the same amount for all plants

Succulents, herbs, and ferns have very different needs. Customizing watering based on plant type is key to healthy growth.

5. Ignoring soil moisture

Touch the soil. If it’s dry 1–2 cm below the surface, it’s time to water. If not, wait another day or two.

A healthy garden starts with balance. Knowing when and how much to water is more important than watering often. With a little attention, your plants will thank you — in blooms, color, and vitality.

