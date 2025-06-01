World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Think dandelions are just weeds? Here’s why your garden actually needs them in 2025

Gardening

Most gardeners see dandelions (Taraxacum officinale) as an enemy. But in 2025, this bright yellow plant is being reconsidered — not as a weed, but as a valuable ecological partner that helps restore soil and support pollinators.

Одуванчики
Photo: forestwander.com by ForestWander, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Одуванчики

According to gardening experts, leaving dandelions in certain areas of your yard can actually benefit your garden in ways few other plants do.

1. Natural soil improvement

Dandelion roots go deep, breaking up compacted soil and drawing up nutrients. When the plant dies back, those nutrients become available to neighboring plants.

2. Early food for pollinators

Dandelions bloom early in the season, offering nectar to bees and butterflies when little else is flowering. Their presence supports pollinator populations that are vital for fruit and vegetable production.

3. Erosion control and pest management

Their foliage helps prevent bare soil from drying or washing away. Some insects prefer dandelions, leaving your crops alone — making it a natural pest diversion.

4. Edible and medicinal uses

The entire plant is edible: leaves in salads, flowers in syrups or wine, roots for tea. It’s rich in minerals like potassium and iron, and provides vitamins A and C.

Control, not elimination

Instead of removing every dandelion, gardeners are learning to manage them — mowing before seed heads form, or designating zones where they’re welcome.

Interestingly, what once was yanked out as a nuisance may now be viewed as a low-maintenance soil healer. Especially in poor soils, dandelions are pioneers — softening, enriching, and preparing land for future planting.

In an age of ecological awareness, the humble dandelion is finally getting the respect it deserves — as a quiet ally in the garden’s natural balance.

Evgeniya Petrova
