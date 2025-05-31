Holes in your cabbage leaves? Green caterpillars crawling through the core? You may be facing one of the most common headaches in vegetable gardening: pests that target leafy greens like cabbage, kale, and collards. These plants are favorites of many insects — and infestations can spread quickly if left unchecked.
According to horticultural sources, daily observation and early action are key. Many pests start small but can multiply rapidly — and the damage is often irreversible if caught too late.
1. Vinegar and soap spray: mix 1 tbsp vinegar and 1 tbsp natural soap in 1 liter of water. Spray in early morning or evening to deter aphids and whiteflies.
2. Garlic and chili solution: boil 3 garlic cloves and 1 chili pepper in 500 ml of water. Strain and spray on leaves to repel worms and small insects.
3. Companion planting: grow basil, mint, or cilantro around your cabbage. Their scent helps confuse and repel many insects.
4. Mulching: covering the soil with straw or leaves keeps moisture in and crawling pests out.
5. Early harvesting: if you notice a localized pest issue, harvesting early can save the crop before full damage occurs.
Also, avoid over-fertilizing with nitrogen, which makes plants more attractive to certain pests.
Fun fact: cabbage belongs to the Brassica family — a favorite target of many garden insects. But with patience, regular checks, and natural tools, you can keep your garden productive without resorting to chemicals.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down