Are pests ruining your cabbage? Here’s how to fight them naturally — before it’s too late

Holes in your cabbage leaves? Green caterpillars crawling through the core? You may be facing one of the most common headaches in vegetable gardening: pests that target leafy greens like cabbage, kale, and collards. These plants are favorites of many insects — and infestations can spread quickly if left unchecked.

Photo: Own work by Yosri Капуста

According to horticultural sources, daily observation and early action are key. Many pests start small but can multiply rapidly — and the damage is often irreversible if caught too late.

Top cabbage pests to watch for

Cabbage worms : green larvae that chew large holes and leave black droppings.

: green larvae that chew large holes and leave black droppings. Aphids : tiny insects that suck sap, causing leaves to curl or yellow.

: tiny insects that suck sap, causing leaves to curl or yellow. Whiteflies : fly-like insects that cause leaf yellowing and spread disease.

: fly-like insects that cause leaf yellowing and spread disease. Flea beetles: create pinholes in leaves; larvae may damage roots.

Natural methods to control them

1. Vinegar and soap spray: mix 1 tbsp vinegar and 1 tbsp natural soap in 1 liter of water. Spray in early morning or evening to deter aphids and whiteflies.

2. Garlic and chili solution: boil 3 garlic cloves and 1 chili pepper in 500 ml of water. Strain and spray on leaves to repel worms and small insects.

3. Companion planting: grow basil, mint, or cilantro around your cabbage. Their scent helps confuse and repel many insects.

4. Mulching: covering the soil with straw or leaves keeps moisture in and crawling pests out.

5. Early harvesting: if you notice a localized pest issue, harvesting early can save the crop before full damage occurs.

Also, avoid over-fertilizing with nitrogen, which makes plants more attractive to certain pests.

Fun fact: cabbage belongs to the Brassica family — a favorite target of many garden insects. But with patience, regular checks, and natural tools, you can keep your garden productive without resorting to chemicals.