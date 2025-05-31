Are pests ruining your cabbage? Here’s how to fight them naturally — before it’s too late

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Gardening

Holes in your cabbage leaves? Green caterpillars crawling through the core? You may be facing one of the most common headaches in vegetable gardening: pests that target leafy greens like cabbage, kale, and collards. These plants are favorites of many insects — and infestations can spread quickly if left unchecked.

Photo: Own work by Yosri
According to horticultural sources, daily observation and early action are key. Many pests start small but can multiply rapidly — and the damage is often irreversible if caught too late.

Top cabbage pests to watch for

  • Cabbage worms: green larvae that chew large holes and leave black droppings.
  • Aphids: tiny insects that suck sap, causing leaves to curl or yellow.
  • Whiteflies: fly-like insects that cause leaf yellowing and spread disease.
  • Flea beetles: create pinholes in leaves; larvae may damage roots.

Natural methods to control them

1. Vinegar and soap spray: mix 1 tbsp vinegar and 1 tbsp natural soap in 1 liter of water. Spray in early morning or evening to deter aphids and whiteflies.

2. Garlic and chili solution: boil 3 garlic cloves and 1 chili pepper in 500 ml of water. Strain and spray on leaves to repel worms and small insects.

3. Companion planting: grow basil, mint, or cilantro around your cabbage. Their scent helps confuse and repel many insects.

4. Mulching: covering the soil with straw or leaves keeps moisture in and crawling pests out.

5. Early harvesting: if you notice a localized pest issue, harvesting early can save the crop before full damage occurs.

Also, avoid over-fertilizing with nitrogen, which makes plants more attractive to certain pests.

Fun fact: cabbage belongs to the Brassica family — a favorite target of many garden insects. But with patience, regular checks, and natural tools, you can keep your garden productive without resorting to chemicals.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
