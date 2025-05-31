World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

This simple trick can transform your onion crop — how to prepare bulbs before planting

Gardening

Growing onions may seem straightforward, but the secret to a thriving harvest starts before the bulbs ever touch soil. Proper preparation can prevent disease, encourage even sprouting, and significantly improve crop quality — and there’s one trick that experienced gardeners swear by.

Зеленый лук
Photo: Designed by Freepik by 8photo, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Зеленый лук

According to a Russian gardening report, the ideal onion prep includes three key steps: selecting the right bulbs, warming them up, and trimming the top tip. These simple actions “wake up” the bulb and encourage it to grow in a controlled, uniform way.

Start by choosing firm, dry onion sets without mold or sprouting. Medium-sized bulbs work best — very small ones often fail to develop, while oversized bulbs are more likely to flower too early and yield poorly.

Next comes the warming stage. Place the bulbs in a dry, warm area (around 77°F or 25°C) for about a week. This helps trigger internal growth processes and is especially useful if the bulbs were stored in cold conditions beforehand.

The trick that makes the biggest difference? Gently snipping off the very top of the onion with a clean knife or scissors. Don’t cut too deep — just enough to remove the dried tip. This minor cut allows new shoots to emerge more easily and reduces the risk of rot.

In addition to bulb prep, don’t overlook your soil. Onions need light, well-drained soil rich in organic matter. Compacted or soggy soil is the enemy — aim for a slightly acidic pH and a texture that holds moisture without staying wet.

Once planted, consistent watering is key. Onions thrive in moisture but don’t tolerate waterlogging. Regular weeding and spacing also help keep the roots healthy and prevent competition.

Interestingly, the method of trimming onion bulbs is not new — it’s an old gardener’s tradition passed down through generations. Only recently has it gained attention among home growers and urban gardeners for its effectiveness in boosting yields naturally.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
You can stop underarm odor for good with this simple at-home trick
Women
You can stop underarm odor for good with this simple at-home trick
These cars lose value so fast they cost you money the moment you drive off the lot
Auto
These cars lose value so fast they cost you money the moment you drive off the lot
What if the Moon crashed into Earth? Scientists simulate a terrifyingly plausible scenario
Science
What if the Moon crashed into Earth? Scientists simulate a terrifyingly plausible scenario
Popular
Retired Jets, Real Risks: Ukraine’s F-16 Gamble Backfires

As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down

Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Russia Accuses Serbian Factory of Supplying Ammunition to Ukraine, Factory Explodes
Russia Launches Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev
Moscow Threatens 'All Options' in Response to Taurus Missile Strike
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
John Bolton: Trump Seeks Peace Prize More Than Peace in Ukraine
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'
Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'
Last materials
This simple trick can transform your onion crop — how to prepare bulbs before planting
Your shower curtain might be full of mold — here’s how often you should replace it
Old-school wardrobes are making a comeback — here’s why hinged doors are trendy again
Prehistoric sea reptile with “bat wings” discovered in China stuns scientists
How long does alcohol smell linger in your car? Here’s what experts say
Still skipping sunscreen on cloudy days? Dermatologists warn it’s a major mistake
Plant your beets next to this vegetable and your harvest could double
These cars lose value so fast they cost you money the moment you drive off the lot
You can stop underarm odor for good with this simple at-home trick
This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.