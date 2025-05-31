This simple trick can transform your onion crop — how to prepare bulbs before planting

Growing onions may seem straightforward, but the secret to a thriving harvest starts before the bulbs ever touch soil. Proper preparation can prevent disease, encourage even sprouting, and significantly improve crop quality — and there’s one trick that experienced gardeners swear by.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by 8photo, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Зеленый лук

According to a Russian gardening report, the ideal onion prep includes three key steps: selecting the right bulbs, warming them up, and trimming the top tip. These simple actions “wake up” the bulb and encourage it to grow in a controlled, uniform way.

Start by choosing firm, dry onion sets without mold or sprouting. Medium-sized bulbs work best — very small ones often fail to develop, while oversized bulbs are more likely to flower too early and yield poorly.

Next comes the warming stage. Place the bulbs in a dry, warm area (around 77°F or 25°C) for about a week. This helps trigger internal growth processes and is especially useful if the bulbs were stored in cold conditions beforehand.

The trick that makes the biggest difference? Gently snipping off the very top of the onion with a clean knife or scissors. Don’t cut too deep — just enough to remove the dried tip. This minor cut allows new shoots to emerge more easily and reduces the risk of rot.

In addition to bulb prep, don’t overlook your soil. Onions need light, well-drained soil rich in organic matter. Compacted or soggy soil is the enemy — aim for a slightly acidic pH and a texture that holds moisture without staying wet.

Once planted, consistent watering is key. Onions thrive in moisture but don’t tolerate waterlogging. Regular weeding and spacing also help keep the roots healthy and prevent competition.

Interestingly, the method of trimming onion bulbs is not new — it’s an old gardener’s tradition passed down through generations. Only recently has it gained attention among home growers and urban gardeners for its effectiveness in boosting yields naturally.