Plant your beets next to this vegetable and your harvest could double

What you plant next to your vegetables can make or break your garden. While some plants support each other, others compete for nutrients, attract pests, or even stunt growth. Beets — though tough and easy to grow — are no exception. Picking the right neighbors for your beet patch can significantly improve your harvest.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by edibleoffice, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ростки свеклы

The technique is called companion planting: combining species that thrive side by side by creating beneficial micro-ecosystems. For beets, this means more than just tossing seeds in the ground — it’s about smart garden design that rewards you with stronger plants and fewer problems.

According to a gardening report from Russia, some of the best companion plants for beets include onions, garlic, lettuce, and kale. These crops don’t compete for nutrients and often help deter harmful insects. Onions and garlic, for example, naturally repel aphids and beetle larvae.

Lettuce grows quickly and doesn’t take up much space, making it perfect to interplant with beets without disturbing their root development. Kale can improve soil structure and provide light shading, which helps retain moisture and balance temperatures in your garden bed.

On the flip side, certain crops should be kept away from beets. Corn is a heavy nitrogen feeder and can rob beets of this essential element. Spinach and mustard may also inhibit beet growth due to allelopathic compounds they release into the soil.

It’s also wise to avoid planting beets next to close relatives, like chard or wild beet varieties, as they may attract similar pests and diseases. Rotation and crop diversity remain key practices for keeping soil healthy and yields high.

Not only does companion planting boost productivity, but it also reduces the need for fertilizers and pesticides. A well-designed garden can become more resilient, require less maintenance, and foster a more natural balance between plants and insects.

So if you're looking to grow stronger beets this season, don’t just focus on the seeds — think about who they’re growing next to. The right neighbors could be the secret to your most successful garden yet.

And here's a fun fact: centuries before modern agriculture, farmers practiced companion planting based on observation and tradition. Turns out, ancient wisdom still has a lot to teach today’s gardeners.