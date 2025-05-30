World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you

Gardening

Getting rid of a tree stump in your backyard can feel like an impossible task. The usual options—digging, burning, chemicals, or renting expensive machinery—are either harmful to the soil or a real burden to deal with. But what if there were a way to let nature do the job for you?

Пень
Photo: Own work by Jonatan Svensson Glad, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Пень

Surprisingly, there is a gentle, cost-free method that turns decomposition into your ally. Instead of breaking your back or damaging your garden, you can speed up the natural breakdown of wood using common household materials like sugar, newspaper, and mulch.

According to a Russian gardening report, the key is to create the perfect environment for fungi and microbes to do their work. By making the stump moist, dark, and rich in carbon, you're essentially composting it — slowly but effectively.

Start by cutting the stump as low as possible. Then, drill several deep holes into its surface — this allows more moisture and microbes to reach the core. Sprinkle sugar, molasses, or even beer onto the wood, lay soaked newspaper or cardboard over it, and then add a thick layer of mulch, compost, or soil.

This setup encourages decomposition over the next several weeks or months. While it’s not a quick fix, it avoids harsh chemicals and lets the soil stay healthy for future planting. It's an ideal solution for gardeners who want to keep things low-impact and natural.

Depending on weather and stump size, full breakdown may take anywhere from six weeks to three months. But there’s a bonus: the decaying wood enriches the soil, transforming a problem into a future planting bed.

Many gardeners—especially those in urban areas—are embracing this method because it avoids noisy tools, rental fees, and safety risks. It’s also a perfect fit for permaculture-minded growers and those practicing no-dig gardening.

Interestingly, this approach isn’t new. Traditional communities around the world used similar techniques long before synthetic chemicals came into play. Once again, old wisdom proves it still holds value in the modern garden.

