Yellowing cucumber leaves? Baking soda might be the simple solution your garden needs

Gardening

If you're growing cucumbers and notice their leaves turning yellow, you're not alone — and you may not need expensive treatments to fix the problem. Gardeners are turning to a common kitchen ingredient with surprising results: baking soda.

Огурец
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Огурец

Yellowing leaves are often a sign of fungal infection in the roots or stems, especially in hot, humid conditions. In some cases, nutrient deficiencies — particularly in nitrogen or potassium — can also be to blame. Acting quickly is key to preventing further damage to your crop.

According to vegetable gardening experts, baking soda works as a natural fungicide, particularly effective against powdery mildew and leaf spot diseases. The recommended method is simple: dissolve one teaspoon of baking soda in a liter of water and spray it directly onto the affected leaves in the late afternoon.

The solution not only kills active fungal spores but also slightly alters the pH on the leaf surface, making it harder for pathogens to thrive. Experts recommend applying the treatment twice a week and avoiding use during peak sunlight to prevent leaf burn.

Complementary steps include adding nitrogen-rich composts like worm castings or aged manure, ensuring good drainage to avoid root rot, and keeping foliage dry by watering at the base of the plant.

Removing the most damaged leaves is also advised, as it stops the spread of infection and allows the plant to focus energy on new growth. Visible improvement can often be seen within a few days of treatment.

Affordable, natural, and surprisingly effective, baking soda has become a favorite among gardeners looking to care for their cucumbers without relying on harsh chemicals — especially during warm, humid months when disease risks are highest.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
