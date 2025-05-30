World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
June’s flower care secret: one simple trick gardeners swear by for lush summer blooms

Gardening

As June arrives, temperatures rise, daylight extends, and your garden’s needs begin to shift. Seasoned gardeners know this is the time to make one small but powerful change that can dramatically boost flowering and plant health throughout the summer.

Пышные пионы
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Warmer weather brings faster evaporation and greater stress to plants, especially flowers. That’s why adjusting watering, fertilization, and sunlight exposure becomes essential to keeping your blooms vibrant and resilient.

According to gardening experts, the key is maintaining a “constant moisture zone” around the roots — without overwatering. This means watering early in the morning or late in the afternoon, and applying mulch (like straw or dried leaves) to lock in moisture and protect the root zone.

This approach helps prevent thermal shock, reduces water loss through evaporation, and shields roots from overheating. The result? Stronger plants with longer-lasting, more intense blooms.

It’s also the perfect time to adjust your fertilization strategy. June is ideal for applying phosphorus- and potassium-rich formulas, especially fast-acting liquid fertilizers, which help prepare flowering plants for the peak of summer growth and blooming.

Sun exposure is another factor to monitor. Some flowers — such as begonias and impatiens — benefit from partial shade during the hottest days. Moving pots to shaded areas or using light garden fabric can prevent leaf scorch and flower damage.

Lastly, light pruning of wilted or faded flowers encourages fresh buds and enhances the overall look of your garden. This small step redirects energy into new blooms and maintains plant vitality.

With just a few seasonal adjustments and close observation, June can set the stage for a stunning garden full of color and fragrance. And it all starts with the right care at the right time.

