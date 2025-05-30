World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Gardening

Hydrangeas are among the most beloved flowering shrubs in the world, admired for their lush, globe-like clusters and the variety of soft, romantic colors they bring to any garden. While they are relatively easy to grow, ensuring they bloom with full force and for long periods requires specific care throughout the year.

Гортензия
Photo: Own work by Agnieszka Kwiecień, Nova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Гортензия

These plants thrive in slightly acidic, nutrient-rich soil with good drainage, and they prefer indirect sunlight or partial shade. Getting the watering, pruning, and feeding schedule right is the key to achieving a vibrant and long-lasting floral display.

According to a report from Pravda.ru, the first step to successful cultivation is choosing the right location. Hydrangeas are sensitive to intense sunlight, especially in hotter regions, which can scorch the leaves and limit flowering. A spot with morning sun and afternoon shade is ideal.

During spring and summer, consistent moisture is essential. Water deeply in the morning to keep the roots hydrated, but avoid waterlogging the soil. In winter, watering should be scaled back to prevent root rot.

Pruning plays a vital role in flower production. Some species, like Hydrangea macrophylla, bloom on old wood and should be pruned after flowering, removing only dead or spent branches. Others that bloom on new growth can be pruned in late winter or early spring to encourage strong flowering stems.

Fertilization should be done in early spring using a balanced fertilizer high in phosphorus and potassium to support bud formation. Too much nitrogen, however, can lead to excessive foliage at the expense of blooms.

One of the most intriguing aspects of hydrangeas is that their flower color can be altered by adjusting soil pH. Acidic soils (pH below 6) produce blue flowers, while alkaline soils (pH above 7) yield pink ones. Gardeners can manipulate this by adding aluminum sulfate or lime accordingly.

Mulching with organic materials like leaves or straw in autumn helps protect the root system from frost and conserves moisture. With consistent care, hydrangeas will continue to bloom year after year, turning your garden into a serene, colorful retreat.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
