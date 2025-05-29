World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to Grow Stunning Gladiolus in Your Garden — Even If You’re a Beginner

Gardening

Known for their tall spikes of vibrant flowers, gladiolus are a garden favorite — offering dramatic blooms from mid-summer through early fall. But despite their striking appearance, they’re surprisingly easy to grow with the right approach.

Гладиолусы
Photo: Adobe Stock by AnnaReinert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Гладиолусы

According to a recent gardening guide, gladiolus thrive in most climates when planted and cared for correctly. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or planting bulbs for the first time, these tips will help your gladiolus flourish.

1. Choose the Right Spot

Gladiolus love sunlight. Pick a location in your garden that receives at least 6–8 hours of full sun each day. Without enough light, the stems may grow weak or fail to bloom fully.

Also make sure the area has well-draining soil. Standing water or heavy clay can cause bulbs (corms) to rot.

2. Prep the Soil

Before planting, loosen the soil to a depth of 30–40 cm and enrich it with compost or rotted manure. Gladiolus prefer slightly acidic to neutral soil (pH 6.0–7.0).

To improve drainage, consider adding a layer of sand or fine gravel at the bottom of your planting trench.

3. Plant at the Right Time and Depth

Wait until the danger of frost has passed and soil temperatures reach 10–12°C (50–55°F). In most temperate regions, this means late April to early May.

Plant corms 10–15 cm deep, spaced about 15 cm apart. For continuous blooming, stagger plantings every 10–14 days from spring through early summer.

4. Water Wisely

Gladiolus require consistent moisture, especially during their growing and blooming phases. Water deeply once or twice a week, depending on weather conditions, and avoid overhead watering to prevent fungal issues.

Adding mulch around the base helps retain soil moisture and suppress weeds.

5. Support Tall Varieties

Some gladiolus cultivars can grow over a meter tall and may need staking to prevent wind damage or stem droop. Use bamboo stakes or garden supports, and tie stems loosely with soft twine as they grow.

6. Remove Spent Flowers

Once the blooms begin to fade, cut off the flower spikes — but leave the green foliage intact. The leaves continue to photosynthesize and feed the corm for next year’s growth.

If you want to use the flowers for cut arrangements, harvest early in the day when the lower blooms are just beginning to open.

7. Dig and Store Corms (in Cold Climates)

If you live in a region with freezing winters, dig up gladiolus corms after the first frost. Let them dry for a few days in a well-ventilated area, then trim off the stems and roots.

Store the clean, dry corms in a cool (5–10°C), dark place — ideally in mesh bags or ventilated boxes filled with dry peat moss or sawdust.

Bonus Tip: Rotate Your Planting Area

To avoid soil-borne diseases and pests, don’t plant gladiolus in the same spot every year. Rotate them with unrelated plant types like lettuce, herbs, or marigolds.

Final Thought: Gladiolus Give Big Beauty With Minimal Fuss

With their tall, showy blooms and wide range of colors, gladiolus are a rewarding addition to any flower bed or cutting garden. With just a bit of planning and care, you’ll enjoy a summer display that turns heads — and fills vases.

Sometimes, it only takes one bloom to transform a garden. And with gladiolus, you’ll get dozens.

Galina Tychinskaja
