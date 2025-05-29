World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
If your tomatoes have started flowering, follow these 7 key steps for a spectacular harvest

Gardening

Seeing your tomato plants bloom for the first time is an exciting moment in any garden. But it’s also the moment when attention and care become more important than ever. Experts warn that what you do at the flowering stage can make all the difference between a disappointing yield and a truly abundant tomato harvest.

Томаты
Photo: Own work by Diepflanzgans, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Томаты

To help gardeners make the most of this crucial period, horticulture professionals have shared seven simple but powerful actions that can significantly increase productivity. These practical tips were recently compiled by the French gardening site Laho Rooftop, aimed at everyone from backyard growers to balcony tomato enthusiasts.

First and foremost, ensure your tomato plants receive 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily. Sunlight is critical not only for photosynthesis but for healthy flower development. Second, water the plants consistently, ideally in the morning, keeping the soil moist but not soggy. Avoid getting the leaves wet, which can invite fungus.

Third, adjust your fertilization approach. During flowering, switch to fertilizers high in potassium and phosphorus, which support flowering and fruiting. Too much nitrogen at this stage will only produce more leaves, delaying fruit. Fourth, prune the "suckers" — the small shoots that appear between the main stem and branches — to help the plant focus its energy on fruit production.

Fifth, watch for pests like aphids and whiteflies, which can harm blossoms and young fruit. Natural solutions such as neem oil or insecticidal soap can manage infestations without disrupting pollinators. Sixth, make sure your soil remains loose and well-aerated to encourage strong root development and nutrient absorption.

Finally, support pollination. If you notice few bees in your area, you can gently shake the plants or use a small brush to transfer pollen between flowers, boosting the chances of successful fruit formation. This trick is especially helpful for urban or indoor gardens.

By applying these seven actions as soon as your tomatoes begin to flower, you lay the groundwork for a plentiful, healthy crop. With a little time, care, and attention to nature’s rhythms, your garden can reward you with tomatoes bursting with flavor and color — straight from your own soil to your table.

Pavel Morozov
