Why Some Gardeners Refuse to Plant Elderberry — And It’s Not Just Superstition

It’s fragrant, healing, and striking in bloom — but elderberry has long carried a shadow. According to a recent Russian gardening report, many traditional gardeners across Eastern Europe and Russia still hesitate to plant elderberry (Sambucus) near their homes. The reason? Deep-rooted beliefs that the plant invites misfortune, conflict, or even death.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gary Houston, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Бузина

While modern horticulture praises elderberry for its beauty and medicinal properties, its historical and spiritual baggage continues to divide gardeners. Is it just superstition — or is there more beneath the surface?

A Plant Wrapped in Myth

In Slavic folklore, elderberry was often seen as the dwelling place of spirits — particularly those connected with the dead or with forest forces. Cutting it down or burning its branches was believed to anger unseen entities, potentially bringing illness or family discord.

In rural Russian villages, children were once forbidden from playing near elderberry bushes. Some believed that planting the shrub too close to a home could cause quarrels between spouses or even attract funerals to the household.

“It’s a sacred plant,” said one ethnobotanist. “And sacred doesn’t always mean safe.”

Modern Concerns Beyond Folklore

Aside from myths, there are practical reasons some gardeners avoid elderberry. The plant can be aggressive in growth, spreading quickly through root suckers and dominating flower beds. It also contains small amounts of cyanogenic glycosides — compounds that release cyanide when improperly processed — especially in unripe berries and leaves.

While elderberry syrups and teas are widely used in herbal medicine, they must be prepared with care. Consuming raw parts of the plant can lead to nausea, dizziness, or worse — especially for children and pets.

Additionally, elderberry attracts a specific set of insects and fungi that may not be welcome in every garden. In tight spaces or low-airflow zones, this can cause more harm than good.

Some See Protection, Not Doom

Interestingly, not all traditions condemn elderberry. In certain European cultures, it was planted deliberately to ward off evil spirits or shield homes from lightning. The idea of elder as both curse and cure reflects its dual role in nature: medicinal but toxic, beautiful but wild.

Gardeners with a spiritual mindset often treat elderberry with special reverence. Some still offer symbolic gifts to the plant — milk, bread, or even coins — as a nod to ancient customs.

Should You Grow It?

Experts say elderberry can be a great addition to a garden — but only with awareness. Choose a dedicated space where it can spread without overwhelming other plants. And always follow safety guidelines when harvesting or consuming its berries.

As for the folklore? That’s up to you. Some gardeners dismiss it entirely; others treat it with caution, just in case. After all, gardening is as much about feeling at peace with your space as it is about soil and sunlight.

So if you find yourself planting elderberry, do it mindfully. And maybe — just maybe — whisper a few kind words to the bush, for tradition’s sake.