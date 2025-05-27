World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Why You Should Plant Mint in Your Garden: Health, Aroma, and Natural Pest Control

Gardening

It’s aromatic, easy to grow, and surprisingly powerful — mint may be one of the most underrated plants in the gardening world. Russian horticultural experts are now urging home gardeners to include mint in their plots, citing a range of benefits that go far beyond flavoring tea.

Photo: hear.org by Forest & Kim Starr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Мята

From warding off pests to supporting digestive health, mint is quickly becoming a garden essential. And according to a recent Russian gardening report, even beginner gardeners can cultivate it with success.

A Natural Pest Repellent

One of mint’s most underrated superpowers lies in its scent. While humans tend to love its refreshing aroma, many insects — including mosquitoes, aphids, and ants — can’t stand it. When planted near other vegetables or flowers, mint acts as a natural barrier, helping to protect more delicate plants from infestations.

Gardeners have reported fewer issues with flies and beetles when mint is grown near doorways, patios, and greenhouse entrances. Some even plant mint around the perimeter of garden beds as a living defense line.

Soothing, Medicinal Properties

Mint isn’t just useful for your garden — it’s beneficial for your body too. Rich in essential oils like menthol, mint has long been used in herbal remedies for nausea, indigestion, headaches, and even respiratory issues. Fresh mint leaves steeped in hot water create a calming tea that aids relaxation and gut health.

Modern studies back up many of these uses, highlighting mint’s anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial qualities. It’s also been explored as a gentle sleep aid and cognitive booster.

Easy to Grow, Hard to Kill

One of the reasons Russian experts so strongly recommend mint is its resilience. This herb is incredibly hardy, tolerating a range of soil types and weather conditions. It thrives in both full sun and partial shade, making it a great choice for less-than-ideal gardening locations.

That said, mint’s aggressive spreading habit means it’s best grown in containers or isolated garden corners. Left unchecked, it can easily overtake neighboring plants.

Creative Uses Beyond the Garden

In addition to tea and medicinal uses, mint can be incorporated into summer drinks, desserts, sauces, and even cleaning solutions. Crushed mint leaves added to water make a refreshing, all-natural surface cleaner or room spray.

Some Russian gardeners even tuck dried mint leaves into wardrobes to repel moths — a fragrant alternative to synthetic repellents.

The Final Word: Grow It

If your garden is missing mint, now’s the time to fix that. Easy to cultivate and packed with purpose, mint offers a rare combination of beauty, utility, and health benefits. Whether you’re looking to deter pests, support your digestion, or just enjoy the scent of crushed green leaves underfoot, this humble herb delivers.

And in a world full of complicated solutions, it’s nice to know that sometimes, all you really need… is a pot of mint on the windowsill.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
