Guidelines for managing chronic lower back stiffness without medication

Chronic lower back pain and stiffness in the sacral region often stem from accumulated muscle tension rather than medical pathology. Relieving this discomfort doesn't always require medication; instead, focus on creating space between the vertebrae and reducing muscle hypertonus through gentle twists and extensions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Stretching the lower back at home

Recovery Techniques and Movement

The objective is to restore blood flow and stretch deep tissues without aggressive loading. Start with abdominal breathing while lying on your back to relax the diaphragm, which is directly linked to the lumbar muscles.

Perform stretches and twists within a comfortable range of motion. If you feel physical resistance, reduce the angle of the turn or the depth of the bend. For better elasticity and tension relief, execute these movements every other day.

Key exercises and their goals:

Child's Pose with blanket support: Gently extends the lumbar muscles.

Gently extends the lumbar muscles. Lying leg twists: Increases sacral mobility.

Increases sacral mobility. Knees-to-chest: Reduces spinal compression.

Reduces spinal compression. Diaphragmatic breathing (lying down): Relaxes the nervous system and diaphragm.

Using a Blanket for Tension Relief

A blanket rolled into a tight cylinder serves as a tool for passive extension. Placing the roll under the sacrum or shoulder blades helps unload the pelvis and open the thoracic spine.

Ensure the roll remains soft. A roll that is too hard can trigger a defensive muscle spasm due to excessive pressure. Additionally, addressing stability in the feet and calves can reduce the impact load on the spine during walking, further protecting the lower back.

Safety and Contraindications

Stop immediately if you experience acute pain, such as shooting sensations in the legs or an inability to straighten the back. These exercises are intended for remission or mild muscle discomfort, not for active inflammatory processes or acute herniations.

Avoid high-pressure techniques like the stomach vacuum if you have spinal issues. Incorrect execution can lead to spikes in blood pressure and increase the risk of hernias due to excessive intra-abdominal tension.

Training Parameters

Duration: 10-15 minutes per session.

10-15 minutes per session. Hold Time: Maintain each position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Maintain each position for 30 to 60 seconds. Frequency: 3-4 times per week, or following long periods of sitting.

3-4 times per week, or following long periods of sitting. Equipment: A yoga mat and a household blanket (a soft ball or pillow may also be used).