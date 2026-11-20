Cardio trends cycle every few decades-from 80s step aerobics to the current obsession with high-end cycling. But behind the marketing, a basic physiological truth remains: more is not always better. Cardio is a stressor. Your body doesn't get stronger during the workout; it adapts during the recovery that follows.
For most adults, the goal isn't to break records, but to maintain a functional baseline. Standard guidelines suggest 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of intense work per week. These aren't arbitrary numbers; they represent the threshold needed to keep insulin sensitivity stable, lower the risk of type II diabetes and hypertension, and maintain cognitive health through consistent blood flow.
The amount of aerobic work should shift depending on what you are trying to achieve. The trade-off is usually between cardiovascular capacity and muscle recovery.
Cardio is simply any rhythmic activity that keeps the heart rate in a specific zone for a duration. Intensity is best measured by perceived effort on a scale of 1 to 10:
Sustainability relies on variety. A weekly plan doesn't have to be a repetitive grind. It could be two 20-minute runs and one 35-minute intense circuit (totaling 75 minutes of intense work). Alternatively, it could be five different 30-minute sessions: walking, rowing, cycling, and using an elliptical.
These benchmarks apply to healthy adults. Real-life volume must be adjusted for age, current fitness level, and sleep quality. Even those focused purely on muscle growth should avoid cutting cardio entirely; a capable cardiovascular system is the foundation that allows you to handle higher loads in any other form of training.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Vladimir Putin says Russia has invited European representatives to Moscow to clarify their position on a Ukraine settlement, while insisting that any compromise must reflect what he calls the realities on the ground.