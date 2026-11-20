Why static stretching isn't enough for joint health after 40

Flexibility is the passive ability of a muscle to stretch, but mobility is the active control of a joint through its full range of motion. For athletes and those prioritizing long-term health, the distinction is critical: you cannot execute a full squat or a heavy press if your joints are locked. A sedentary lifestyle and aging typically degrade this freedom, leading to chronic stiffness, lower back pain, and an increased risk of injury. Recovering functionality requires active joint movement rather than static stretching.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Exercises for mobility

Kinesiologist and 15-time Ironman finisher Jen Rulon recommends a mobility cycle designed for adults, particularly those 40 and older. This routine should be performed 2-3 times per week to restore joint function and stability.

Lower Body and Hip Mobility

These exercises target the hips and pelvis to counteract the effects of prolonged sitting and improve joint rotation.

Glute Bridge

Goal: Open the front of the thighs and reset pelvic alignment.

Volume: 10-15 reps.

Execution: Lie on your back with feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Engage your core to press your lower back into the mat. Drive through your heels to lift your hips until your shoulders, hips, and knees form a straight line. Squeeze the glutes at the top for two seconds before lowering slowly.

90/90 Transitions

Goal: Improve internal and external hip rotation.

Volume: 10-15 reps per side.

Execution: Sit on the floor with your right hip and shin at a 90° angle, and your left leg bent at 90° perpendicular to the right. Keep your spine straight and avoid leaning on your hands. Lift the left knee and rotate both legs to the opposite side while maintaining the 90° angles. Pause for one second before returning.

Pigeon Pose

Goal: Target deep hip rotators and flexors to reduce pressure on the lumbar spine.

Volume: 60 seconds per side.

Execution: From all fours, bring your right knee forward behind the right wrist, positioning the shin diagonally. Extend the left leg straight back, keeping the hip pressed to the floor. Ensure the pelvis remains square. Straighten your back, then slowly lower your torso onto your forearms.

Spinal and Torso Mobility

These movements focus on decompression and rotational freedom in the spine and thoracic region.

The Scorpion

Goal: Dynamic opening of the hip joints, thoracic spine, and lower back.

Volume: 60 seconds per side.

Execution: Lie face down with arms extended in a "T" position and forehead on the mat. Bend the left knee at 90°. Using the glutes, swing the left heel across the body toward the right hand. Allow the torso to rotate while keeping both shoulders pinned to the floor. Return smoothly to the start.

Cat-Cow

Goal: Spinal mobility through flexion and extension.

Volume: 10-15 reps.

Execution: Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Cow: Inhale, arch your back, and lift your gaze and tailbone while keeping shoulders depressed. Cat: Exhale, round your spine upward, tuck your chin to your chest, and push your shoulder blades toward the ceiling. Move slowly to engage every spinal segment.