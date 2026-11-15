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Why gardening may cause physical strain instead of athletic progress

Fitness

Gardening can significantly increase daily energy expenditure, but it lacks the structure of a professional workout. While working in the yard burns calories, the nature of the movements often leads to physical strain rather than athletic development.

Gardening
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Gardening

Caloric Expenditure by Task

The amount of energy burned during yard work depends on the intensity of the physical labor. According to fitness trainer Dmitry Goncharov, the caloric breakdown is as follows:

  • Light Aerobic Effort: Weeding garden beds burns between 200 and 300 kcal per hour.
  • Moderate Intensity: Digging soil or pruning shrubs increases the burn to approximately 450 kcal per hour.
  • Heavy Labor: Moving heavy loads, such as bags of fertilizer or buckets of water, can reach up to 700 kcal per hour.

The Risk of Physical Imbalance

Unlike gym training, gardening involves asymmetrical movements and prolonged static positions. These unnatural postures put excessive pressure on the joints and create a muscle imbalance where some groups are overstrained while others remain inactive. Over time, this leads to chronic pain in the lower back, knees, and shoulder girdle.

Artem Kovalev, a rehabilitation fitness instructor, notes that without monitoring posture and movement symmetry, garden work results in bodily wear and tear rather than fitness progress. Specific risks include:

  • Targeted Overload: Weeding primarily stresses the glutes and quadriceps, while planting seeds puts excessive strain on the spine due to constant bending.
  • Lack of Cardiovascular Control: Garden work does not provide the controlled, dosed heart rate elevation found in structured gym sessions.
  • Stagnant Progression: Because there is no planned increase in weight or resistance, muscles do not grow or tone in a balanced way.

Practical Guidelines for Gardeners

To avoid injury and optimize recovery, keep the following points in mind:

  • Weight Loss vs. Tone: While you can lose weight through a caloric deficit created by gardening, you will not achieve muscle tone due to the uneven distribution of load.
  • Post-Work Recovery: Avoid hitting the gym immediately after a full day of gardening. The body has already endured significant non-systemic stress; instead, opt for light stretching to release muscle spasms.
  • Role of Gardening: Treat yard work as a supplement to an active lifestyle and a way to reduce stress, rather than a full replacement for a structured exercise program.
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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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