Five essential exercises to maintain lower body strength after 65

After age 65, physical changes often include disrupted sleep, mood swings, and weight gain. However, leg strength is a critical yet frequently overlooked indicator of overall independence. The ability to stand up from the floor, maintain balance after a trip, or carry groceries depends directly on the condition of the lower body muscles.
Mobility loss is a gradual process of degradation where inactive muscles atrophy by roughly 2% per cycle. Fortunately, lower body strength remains highly adaptive regardless of age, and muscle tone can be restored within a few months, even for those over 70.
Certified trainer Ryan Reed recommends a 10-minute morning routine consisting of five exercises. No gym equipment is required, though a stable surface for support is necessary.
This exercise serves as a primary test for functional independence. The goal is to stand up from a seat without using your arms.
This movement activates the hip flexors and engages the proprioception system to improve balance before starting the day.
This combination strengthens the quadriceps while minimizing excessive pressure on the knee joints.
Muscle strength requires stability to be effective. This exercise trains the ankles and the vestibular system to help prevent falls.
Strong calves stabilize the knee and provide confidence when climbing stairs or walking on uneven terrain.
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