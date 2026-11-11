World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Five essential exercises to maintain lower body strength after 65

Fitness

After age 65, physical changes often include disrupted sleep, mood swings, and weight gain. However, leg strength is a critical yet frequently overlooked indicator of overall independence. The ability to stand up from the floor, maintain balance after a trip, or carry groceries depends directly on the condition of the lower body muscles.

Elderly people play sports in the park
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Elderly people play sports in the park

Mobility loss is a gradual process of degradation where inactive muscles atrophy by roughly 2% per cycle. Fortunately, lower body strength remains highly adaptive regardless of age, and muscle tone can be restored within a few months, even for those over 70.

Certified trainer Ryan Reed recommends a 10-minute morning routine consisting of five exercises. No gym equipment is required, though a stable surface for support is necessary.

1. Chair Stands

This exercise serves as a primary test for functional independence. The goal is to stand up from a seat without using your arms.

  • Sit on the edge of a stable chair with feet flat on the floor under the knees.
  • Lean forward slightly.
  • Stand up without pushing off the armrests or using your hands.
  • Lower yourself back down slowly and with control.
  • Perform 10-12 repetitions.

2. Marching in Place

This movement activates the hip flexors and engages the proprioception system to improve balance before starting the day.

  • Stand upright.
  • Slowly lift one knee to hip level.
  • Alternate legs while keeping the torso straight and arms moving naturally.

3. Wall Push-Ups with Mini-Squats

This combination strengthens the quadriceps while minimizing excessive pressure on the knee joints.

  • Stand facing a wall, arm's length away, with palms shoulder-width apart.
  • Engage the core and bend the elbows to bring the chest toward the wall.
  • Push away from the wall while simultaneously performing a shallow squat.
  • Return to the starting position.

4. Heel-to-Toe Walk

Muscle strength requires stability to be effective. This exercise trains the ankles and the vestibular system to help prevent falls.

  • Stand straight.
  • Walk along a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other.

5. Calf Raises

Strong calves stabilize the knee and provide confidence when climbing stairs or walking on uneven terrain.

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart.
  • Place hands on a countertop or stable support for safety.
  • Engage the core muscles.
  • Slowly rise onto the toes.
  • Hold the top position for 2-3 seconds.
  • Lower the heels smoothly.
  • Perform 15 repetitions.
See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Nature's most haunting optical illusion: how a desert predator redefined the limits of mimicry
Animal
Nature's most haunting optical illusion: how a desert predator redefined the limits of mimicry
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
World
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Asia
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Popular
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.

Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability Andrey Mihayloff Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax Lyuba Lulko Seal the Bathtub Joint Correctly by Filling the Tub Before Applying Silicone Alexander Shtorm
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Last materials
Uzbekistan Livestock Shift: Partnering for Intensive Tech Adoption
Five essential exercises to maintain lower body strength after 65
Cardio vs strength: How your body type changes the best approach
Why ankle and wrist weights during walks may hinder your results
Winter hair transformation: these strategic cuts altered the silhouette of fashionistas overnight
Government of Singapore launches 30 million dollar grant to support inclusive hiring practices
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Russia Jumps to No. 2 in Flaxseed Oil Exports
European Car Production Relies on Unavoidable Chinese Component Supply
Strategic funds mobilized for the people: Italy overhauled price formulas to ease consumer burdens
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.