Why ankle and wrist weights during walks may hinder your results

Adding weights to ankles and wrists during walks may seem like a shortcut to a toned body, but this practice often compromises natural biomechanics. External loads on the extremities shift the center of gravity and force the body to adapt, which can lead to joint overload and ligament inflammation rather than muscle growth.
Weights attached to the ankles create a lever effect, forcing the hip joint to exert significantly more effort to move the leg forward. This typically results in a shorter stride and a harder impact on the pavement. Consequently, stabilizer muscles fatigue before the cardiovascular system reaches the intended training intensity.
According to personal trainer Artem Kiselev, weights on the limbs create centrifugal force during each swing, which can cause microtraumas to the shoulder and knee joints, particularly at high walking speeds.
Wrist weights present similar risks. Active arm swinging with added mass overstrains the elbows and neck. Instead of maximizing fat burn, the body spends its energy maintaining balance against the shifted weight of the limbs.
Weighted walking is dangerous for individuals with chronic cartilage changes or previous injuries. For those who experience discomfort during normal walking, adding weight accelerates joint degradation.
Specific medical concerns include:
To increase caloric expenditure and heart rate without altering biomechanics, focus on intensity rather than added weight. The following methods provide a safer progression:
|Method
|Training Result
|Interval Pace
|Improves cardiovascular health without stressing ligaments
|Uneven Terrain
|Strengthens ankles and stabilizer muscles
|Weighted Vest
|Distributes load evenly across the axial skeleton
|Nordic Walking Poles
|Engages the back and reduces pressure on the knees
If additional weight is necessary, a weighted vest is the preferred choice because it keeps the mass close to the body's center, leaving the limbs free to move. However, those with posture issues should remain cautious.
Home workout instructor Pavel Kuznetsov emphasizes that technique is paramount. Signs that the load is too heavy include shortness of breath or the foot beginning to drag on the ground.
Can I use weights every day?
No. Joints and ligaments require recovery time. Limit use to two or three times per week over short distances.
Do ankle weights speed up weight loss?
Caloric burn increases only slightly, while the risk of injury rises significantly. It is more effective to extend the duration of the walk or add bodyweight strength blocks.
What weight should a beginner start with?
Start with 200-500 grams. If you experience joint aching or numbness in the feet, the weight is too high for your current muscle condition.
What should I do if my knees hurt after a workout?
Stop using weights immediately and return to normal walking. If pain persists for more than two days, consult a physician.
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