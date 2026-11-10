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Why stretching for a full split without strength training can be risky

Fitness

Achieving a full split requires more than just flexible tissue; it demands joint stability and active muscular control. While a split confirms an expanded passive range of motion in the hip joints, orthopedist Eldar Mustafaev notes that it does not inherently guarantee overall physical endurance.

The woman does stretching
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The woman does stretching

The Danger of Flexibility Without Strength

Stretching without strength training creates joint instability. To prevent muscle fiber tears and ligament damage, you must combine flexibility work with exercises that strengthen the muscles holding the joint in its new range of motion.

Fitness trainer Artem Kiselev emphasizes the need for a balance between quadriceps strength and hamstring elasticity. Pushing through sharp pain is counterproductive, as it triggers a protective spasm that blocks progress and causes micro-traumas.

Common Risks and Corrections:

  • Skipping Warm-ups: Leads to ligament tears. Fix by performing 15 minutes of joint gymnastics.
  • Sudden Jerking: Causes tendon strains. Fix by using smooth, static holds.
  • Ignoring Strength: Results in pelvic instability. Fix by adding lunges and squats to the routine.

Training Protocol: Step-by-Step Preparation

Organize your session in the following sequence to ensure safety and progression:

  1. Warm-up: Use dynamic swings and hip rotations to increase blood flow.
  2. Preparatory Movements: Perform deep lunges and forward folds (the "fold"), keeping the back and pelvis aligned.
  3. Controlled Descent: Increase your range of motion only on the exhale. Hold the position at the point of mild discomfort, never acute pain.
  4. Alignment Check: Ensure the torso remains vertical and the supporting knee does not collapse inward.

Age and Health Considerations

For trainees over 40, tissues require more time to adapt. Focus on joint mobility to avoid aggravating old injuries or osteoarthritis.

Rehabilitation fitness instructor Artem Kovalev warns that aggressive stretching is contraindicated for those with joint pathologies. In such cases, start with axial traction and the strengthening of deep stabilizer muscles to reduce pressure on the joint space.

Practical FAQ

Can you achieve a split in one week?
No, unless you have natural hypermobility or a professional athletic background. Forced training leads to ligament injuries.

Should you stretch every day?
No. Muscles need recovery time for micro-damage to heal. The optimal frequency is 3-4 times per week.

How to ease the process?
Stretching coach Alina Fedorova recommends using blocks and cushions during the early stages. These tools allow the muscles to relax within a safe range, preventing the strain of supporting full body weight on unprepared ligaments.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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