Stop Doing Crunches: Use This 4-Minute Method to Flatten Your Stomach

Traditional hour-long ab workouts can be replaced by four minutes of targeted daily exercises performed at home. A set of four static holds activates lymph drainage and engages the deep core muscles, helping to flatten the stomach without the spinal risks or lower back pain often associated with intense crunches.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain A man doing ab exercises

Deep Core and Posture

The first exercise focuses on relaxing the diaphragm and activating the inner muscle layers to create a natural internal corset. Rather than relying on standard crunches, this approach targets the transverse abdominis-the muscle responsible for holding organs in place and shaping the waistline.

How to perform:

Kneel on a soft mat or towel with arms extended upward and the back straight. Breathe exclusively using the stomach for one minute. To increase the load, lean the torso back slightly and hold the balance for 10 seconds; repeat this cycle five times.

The "Mermaid" Technique for Waist and Hips

This movement targets the oblique muscles to visually narrow the waist and tone the glutes. Proper breathing during this exercise enhances fat burning and helps reduce morning swelling.

How to perform:

From a kneeling position, extend your arms in front of you. On the exhale, smoothly lower the pelvis to the left; on the inhale, return to the center. Alternate sides for one minute. Maintain a straight back and avoid holding your breath.

Half-Squats and Side Bends

The final stage of the routine stimulates digestion and secures the workout results while minimizing joint strain.

How to perform:

1. Stand straight with arms extended forward. On the exhale, perform a half-squat with a slight forward lean of the torso, holding the position for 30 seconds.

2. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind the head. Perform smooth side bends to the right and left, reaching toward the heel.

Action Expected Result Stomach breathing Improved lymph drainage and GI function Static fixation Deep core muscle activation Smooth side bends Visual narrowing of the waist

FAQ

Is this suitable for beginners?

Yes. The exercises require no special preparation and are performed at a calm pace to minimize injury risk.

When will results be visible?

With daily practice, improvements in muscle tone and a reduction in swelling can be noticed within seven days.

What are the most common mistakes?

Holding the breath, rounding the back, and using jerky movements instead of controlled motions.

How often should I train?

For best results, perform the four-minute complex daily, either in the morning or evening.