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Relieve Arm Heaviness and Swelling with This 10-Minute Shoulder Girdle Routine

Fitness

Feelings of heaviness and swelling in the arms are often the result of insufficient activity in the shoulder girdle. Constant static positions can lead to lymphatic stagnation, which may diminish skin elasticity and reduce muscle definition. A ten-minute exercise series can help improve blood circulation and restore tissue tone without excessive strain.

упражнения на плечевой пояс
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упражнения на плечевой пояс

Training Principles

The routine is based on alternating active work with short recovery periods. Sustaining tension during these intervals creates the necessary training effect. It is essential to maintain fluid movements and keep the spine straight throughout the process.

Exercise Adaptations

Side Arm Raises: Start with arms at your sides. As you lift them, rotate your palms upward. Move the arms strictly through the sides until the palms touch above the head, keeping elbows straight. Ensure the back remains stable without arching the lower spine.

Arm Spreads and Extensions: Bend your elbows in front of you, placing one forearm above the other. Spread the arms to the sides while keeping the elbows aligned with the shoulders. Then, lift the forearms vertically and straighten the arms overhead. Return to the starting position in reverse order.

Weighted Bicep Curls: Use dumbbells or water bottles (0.5 to 1.5 liters). With arms extended and palms facing forward, keep elbows tight to the body. Curl the weights up to chest level; the elbows should not shift forward or backward during the movement.

Shoulder Circles: Raise your arms to the sides until they are parallel to the floor. Perform small circular motions with the shoulder joints. Keep the elbows straight and shoulders depressed, ensuring they do not shrug toward the ears. Static tension in the deltoids will become apparent after a few seconds.

Wave-like Torso Lifts: Lying on your stomach, lift the body in a wave-like motion, starting from the shoulders and ending with the pelvis. Momentarily hold a plank-like position, then slightly raise the pelvis. Return to the start by first lowering the pelvis, followed by the chest.

Volume and Progression

For those at a standard fitness level, each exercise should be performed for 40-45 seconds, followed by a 15-second pause. The recommended volume is 4-5 rounds.

The routine can be adapted for individuals with lower physical capacity or training history: reduce the active work interval to 25-30 seconds and start with 2 or 3 rounds. The priority is to maintain proper technique, avoiding jerky movements or swaying of the torso.

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