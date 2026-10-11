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Use a Wall for Core Workouts to Reduce Lower Back Strain

Fitness

Standard abdominal workouts often lead to lower back discomfort or excessive strain on the neck muscles. For those who find it difficult to keep their legs elevated or struggle to control the arch of their lower back during traditional crunches, using a wall as a foot support can be an effective adaptation. By fixing the pelvis in place, the wall reduces unnecessary spinal load and allows the effort to be directed precisely into the abdominal muscles.

Exercises
Photo: pravda.ru by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Exercises

Workout Preparation

To begin, lie on the floor facing a wall, positioning your glutes approximately 30-50 cm away from the surface. Lift your legs and press your feet against the wall with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Maintain the natural curve of your spine; avoid forcing your lower back flat against the floor, but ensure there is no excessive gap. Perform all efforts on the exhale and return to the starting position on the inhale.

Exercise Routine

1. Arm-Extension Crunches
This exercise focuses the load on the upper part of the rectus abdominis.

  • Technique: Extend your arms behind your head. On the exhale, lift your shoulder blades off the floor and move your straight arms along your torso toward the wall.
  • Common Error: Using the neck muscles to pull the chin toward the chest or using jerky head movements.
  • Volume: 12-15 repetitions.

2. "Elbow-to-Knee" Oblique Crunches
This movement targets the obliques and strengthens the sides of the core.

  • Technique: Place your palms behind your head (without interlocking fingers). Lift the upper body and guide the right elbow toward the left knee, then repeat on the other side.
  • Common Error: Lifting the lower back too high off the floor, which reduces pelvic stability.
  • Volume: 16-18 total repetitions.

3. Glute Bridge with Arm Movement
An integrated exercise involving the hamstrings, glutes, and deep core muscles.

  • Technique: Keep your feet firmly pressed against the wall and hands behind your head. On the exhale, lift your pelvis until it forms a straight line with your torso, simultaneously moving your hands forward toward your thighs.
  • Key Detail: The lift should be driven by glute contraction rather than pushing the lower back upward.
  • Volume: 12-15 repetitions.

4. Side Tilts ("The Penguin")
This trains the lateral stabilizers and improves torso control in a horizontal plane.

  • Technique: Place your arms along your body. Slightly lift your shoulder blades and perform alternating tilts to the right and left, attempting to touch the wall with your fingers.
  • Key Detail: The torso must move strictly parallel to the floor without swaying the pelvis.
  • Volume: 18-20 total movements.

5. Center-Reach Crunches
This maximizes the load on the rectus abdominis by changing the vector of resistance.

  • Technique: Join your palms above your head. On the exhale, lift the thoracic section and move your hands forward, passing them between your knees.
  • Key Detail: Concentrate on bringing the ribs closer to the pelvic bones rather than focusing on the height of the lift.
  • Volume: 12-15 repetitions.

Execution Recommendations

For optimal results, complete the routine in 2-3 rounds. The primary criterion for effectiveness is movement control rather than speed. Because the wall support minimizes inertia, perform each exercise smoothly, focusing on the contraction of the abdominal muscles at the peak of the movement.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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