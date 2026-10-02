Physical Benchmarks: How Your Strength Predicts Long-Term Mobility

Your passport tells you how long you've been around, but it says very little about your actual physical state. To get a realistic picture of your health and resilience, look at how your body handles basic mechanical loads. These benchmarks aren't about winning medals; they are indicators of whether you can maintain your independence and mobility as you age.
The following figures represent averages for active adults who are not professional athletes. The data is drawn from the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP), the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), and Strength Level.
Push-ups test the endurance of your chest, triceps, and shoulders, while demanding that your core stabilizes the spine. A struggle here often points to a lack of upper-body tone, which typically manifests as deteriorating posture over time.
|Age
|Men (Standard)
|Women (Knee)
|20-29
|22-29
|15-20
|30-39
|17-21
|12-16
|40-49
|13-16
|11-14
|50-59
|10-12
|7-10
|60+
|8-10
|5-11
Squats are a direct measure of leg and glute strength. Maintaining this capacity is non-negotiable for long-term mobility; it protects the knee joints, ensures a stable gait, and reduces the likelihood of chronic lower back pain.
|Age
|Men
|Women
|20-29
|45-50
|40-45
|30-39
|40-44
|35-39
|40-49
|35-39
|30-34
|50-59
|30-34
|25-29
|60+
|20-29
|15-24
Pull-ups measure relative strength-your ability to move your own mass through space. For women, a static dead hang is a more practical marker. Grip strength, measured by the hang, is widely regarded in clinical settings as a significant indicator of overall biological aging.
|Age
|Men (Pull-ups)
|Women (Dead Hang)
|20-29
|8-12
|30 sec
|30-39
|6-10
|25 sec
|40-49
|4-7
|20 sec
|50-59
|2-4
|15 sec
|60+
|1-2
|10 sec
Hitting a number by sacrificing form is a waste of time and a recipe for injury. If you can't perform the movement correctly, the rep doesn't count.
If your current numbers are below these benchmarks, don't treat it as a failure, but as a baseline. The muscular system remains adaptable at any age. The goal is not a sudden burst of effort, but a sustainable increase in load that allows you to close the gap between your current state and these standards.
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