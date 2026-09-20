Stop wasting reps: the floor movement that actually targets obliques

Toning the waistline and targeting the obliques can be achieved by adding a specific floor-based movement to a daily routine. This approach focuses on the sides of the abdomen without requiring special equipment, provided the user maintains strict form and manages their caloric intake.

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Execution Technique

To begin, sit on the floor with the glutes firmly pressed against the surface and legs tucked underneath. Place the hands behind the head, interlocking the fingers.

Perform side bends by leaning the torso to the side. The hips and legs must remain stationary and should not lift off the floor during the movement.

At the peak of the bend, hold the position for one second to engage the side muscles. Return to the starting position smoothly; avoiding momentum is essential to properly activate the deep core muscles.

"The main error is prioritizing quantity over quality. Ten reps with perfect amplitude and constant tension are more effective than fifty reps using momentum," says personal fitness trainer Artem Kiselev.

Seven-Day Progression Plan

Consistency is required for visible results. The program follows a progression model, increasing the total number of repetitions daily to allow muscles to adapt to the load.

Training Day Total Repetitions Day 1 40 (20 per side) Day 3 60 (30 per side) Day 5 80 (40 per side) Day 7 100 (50 per side)

Those unable to exercise on the floor may consider chair-based core workouts for office environments. For individuals over 60, exercises with minimal axial load on the spine are recommended.

The Role of Nutrition and Recovery

Exercise alone will not reduce waist circumference if there is a caloric surplus. Correcting the figure depends heavily on the balance between energy intake and expenditure.

"Dietary habits account for up to 80 percent of success in figure correction. Removing empty calories from the diet is a mandatory step," explains gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov.

To avoid overtraining, intensity should be adjusted if discomfort occurs. Recovery may be supported by light stretching or professional massage to relieve muscle spasms.

"Muscles must operate within a healthy range. If fatigue causes the technique to degrade, it is better to stop than to risk injury by forcing the movement," notes sports massage therapist Denis Zakharov.

Common Questions

Is this suitable for beginners?

Yes, as it requires no complex coordination, though keeping the back straight is essential.

When will results appear?

Improvements in muscle tone can be noticed after one week of regular practice combined with a caloric deficit.

What if there is pain in the lower back?

This usually indicates incorrect form or excessive amplitude. Reduce the depth of the bend and focus on abdominal tension.

Are rest days necessary?

While the plan suggests daily training, a one-day break is advised if severe muscle soreness occurs.