90-Degree Elbows: How Arm Swing Fuels Your Running

Proper arm mechanics in running are crucial for maintaining balance, setting a rhythm, and conserving energy. To reduce fatigue and enhance efficiency, runners should aim for an elbow angle of approximately 90 degrees, keep their wrists relaxed, and move their arms in a forward-and-back motion parallel to the body's midline.

Photo: unsplash.com by Fil Mazzarino is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A run in the autumn park

Rhythm and Stability Mechanics

With each stride, the torso and pelvis naturally rotate. The counter-movement of the opposite arm effectively neutralizes this rotational force, stabilizing the core. Without this mechanism, energy is lost to unnecessary oscillations rather than contributing to forward momentum.

The arms act as a metronome for the legs: an accelerated arm swing subconsciously increases leg speed. This is particularly beneficial during a finishing sprint.

Personal fitness trainer Artyom Kiselev points out that tension in the shoulders often disrupts breathing by restricting diaphragm movement. Relaxing the upper body is therefore essential for effective respiration and the long-term health of joints and ligaments.

Core Control Technique

The primary guideline is maintaining an elbow angle near 90 degrees. While this angle may fluctuate slightly during the arm cycle, fully extending the arms or adopting an excessively acute angle creates undue strain. Arms should swing along the body's sides, avoiding crossing the midline to prevent unwanted torso twisting.

Wrists must remain relaxed. Clenched fists transfer tension to the forearms, shoulders, and neck, leading to premature fatigue. Home training instructor Pavel Kuznetsov emphasizes that clenched palms inevitably cause the shoulders to rise toward the ears, making running feel arduous by the midway point of a race.

Technique Drills

Stationary Running: Perform for 30–40 seconds, focusing on relaxed shoulders and the 90-degree elbow bend.

Perform for 30–40 seconds, focusing on relaxed shoulders and the 90-degree elbow bend. Contrast Drill: Alternate short intervals with intentionally clenched fists against periods of running with completely relaxed hands.

Alternate short intervals with intentionally clenched fists against periods of running with completely relaxed hands. Balance Test: Run 15–20 meters with hands clasped behind the back. Afterward, the natural arm swing will feel significantly easier.

Author’s position: Correct arm form during running is a foundational element for efficiency, balance, and endurance, directly impacting breathing and preventing injuries by managing core rotation and upper body tension.

Here's a breakdown of common issues and their causes:

Sensation Cause Correction Neck tension Shoulders raised toward ears Focus on relaxing shoulders away from ears. Torso twisting Arms crossing the body's midline Keep arm swing within the body's lateral plane. Forearm fatigue Clenched fists Maintain relaxed, open hands.

Common Errors

A frequent mistake is swinging arms toward the opposite shoulder, causing excessive rotation and rapid energy expenditure. Running with a phone in hand is also detrimental, as the device alters the natural amplitude of one arm's movement. This asymmetry can lead to discomfort in the lower back or hips.

Functional training coach Maxim Egorov advises using waist packs or vests to free the hands and maintain a balanced load. Furthermore, on inclines, it's important to keep the arms active; this helps counteract the increased pressure on the legs and sustain momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is proper arm control necessary for beginners?

Yes, developing correct technique from the outset prevents wasted energy.

When will I see results?

A feeling of lightness should emerge after a few sessions with conscious control over shoulders and wrists.

How can I check my technique?

The most effective method is to record your run from both side and front angles. This visual feedback will reveal excessive torso rotation and assess movement symmetry.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.