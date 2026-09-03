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Why calf muscles deactivate during office work and how to restart them

Fitness

Sedentary lifestyles—whether spent behind a desk or standing in one spot—slow lymph flow and create joint tension. The primary issue is the "deactivation" of the calf muscles, which normally act as a pump to push blood upward. Simple leg gymnastics restores vascular tone and eliminates the feeling of heaviness without requiring a gym or specialized equipment.

Foot massage with a ball on a mat
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Foot massage with a ball on a mat

The Daily Leg Routine

The workout follows a "periphery to center" logic: starting with the feet to wake up the nervous system and progressing toward larger muscle groups and balance. Begin with 2–3 minutes of marching in place to warm up.

Mobility and Circulation

  • Foot Rotations: Lying on your back, slowly rotate the feet in both directions to increase ankle mobility and prevent edema.
  • Calf Raises: Stand straight and smoothly rise onto your toes, holding for one second at the peak to strengthen the calves and improve walking stability.

Strength and Stability

  • Seated Leg Extensions: While sitting in a chair, alternately straighten your legs in front of you. This engages the quadriceps and supports the knee joint.
  • Chair Squats: Mimic the motion of sitting down, barely touching the seat with your glutes. Focus on steady breathing to allow deep abdominal muscles to support the torso.

Technical Cue: During squats or leg extensions, ensure the knee of the supporting leg does not collapse inward. Joint stability depends on the neural connection between the brain and the muscles.

Training Parameters and Progression

Beginners should select 3–4 exercises from the list. Perform 8–12 repetitions per set at a comfortable pace.

  • Frequency: Mobility and warm-up movements can be done daily. Strength exercises, such as squats, should be performed every other day to allow for muscle recovery.
  • Safety: Exercise should be pain-free. Use a wall or a heavy chair for support if balance is an issue.
  • Footwear: Perform foot-specific work barefoot or in socks to engage the small muscles. Use stable, non-slip shoes for squats.

Expected Results

A reduction in swelling and a feeling of lightness in the legs typically occur within the first week of consistent practice. Noticeable muscle strengthening generally takes 4–6 weeks.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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