Sedentary lifestyles—whether spent behind a desk or standing in one spot—slow lymph flow and create joint tension. The primary issue is the "deactivation" of the calf muscles, which normally act as a pump to push blood upward. Simple leg gymnastics restores vascular tone and eliminates the feeling of heaviness without requiring a gym or specialized equipment.
The workout follows a "periphery to center" logic: starting with the feet to wake up the nervous system and progressing toward larger muscle groups and balance. Begin with 2–3 minutes of marching in place to warm up.
Technical Cue: During squats or leg extensions, ensure the knee of the supporting leg does not collapse inward. Joint stability depends on the neural connection between the brain and the muscles.
Beginners should select 3–4 exercises from the list. Perform 8–12 repetitions per set at a comfortable pace.
A reduction in swelling and a feeling of lightness in the legs typically occur within the first week of consistent practice. Noticeable muscle strengthening generally takes 4–6 weeks.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Ukraine, peace negotiations, Germany, military developments and Russia’s foreign policy during a press conference following the SCO summit in Bishkek.