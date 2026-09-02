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Why standard crunches may fail to reduce waistline folds

Fitness

Stubborn waistline folds often persist despite regular exercise and diet. This is frequently due to poor tone in the deep core muscles that support the torso, rather than overall body weight. Strengthening the muscular corset through precise movement can sharpen the silhouette without requiring complex gym equipment or intense cardio.

Women's waist
Photo: Designed by Freepik by prostooleh is licensed under Public domian
Women's waist

Training Protocol

The workout takes 25–30 minutes. Perform each exercise for 60 seconds, followed by a 15-second break. Complete five full rounds of the circuit, resting for one minute between each round to recover breath.

Consistency is more important than intensity. If you feel sharp discomfort, reduce the load. Personal trainer Artem Kiselev notes that focusing solely on abdominal crunches is a mistake; without targeting the deep core and managing nutrition, muscles remain hidden under edema.

The Waist-Sizing Circuit

1. Overhead Side Bends
Raise arms above the head with elbows slightly bent. Lean the torso right and left while keeping the pelvis stationary. Move strictly in one plane, avoiding any rotation of the chest. Pilates instructor Marina Guseva emphasizes stretching upward during the bend to create spinal elongation, which shifts the load from the lumbar vertebrae to the target muscles.

2. Knee-to-Hand Twists
Stand straight with fingers interlaced and arms extended diagonally upward. On an exhale, lift the knee to meet the descending hands while slightly rotating the torso. Maintain stability in the supporting leg to engage the obliques and improve coordination.

3. Forward Hinges
Place hands behind the head and slightly bend the knees. Hinge at the hip joints, pushing the pelvis back while keeping the spine perfectly straight. The head should stay aligned with the spine, neither tilting up nor dropping toward the chest, to strengthen the stabilizers and the posterior chain.

4. Supported Side Stretches
Perform this standing on knees or sitting in a chair. Place one hand on the floor or seat and extend the other arm up and to the side. Stretch the side of the body smoothly without jerking. Home workout instructor Pavel Kuznetsov advises against holding your breath during these movements to ensure tissues receive adequate oxygen.

5. Torso Rotations
Sit or kneel with arms bent in front of you. Slowly rotate the torso and head from side to side, keeping the pelvis fixed. If you feel lower back discomfort, keep the range of motion minimal. This final move fully engages the muscular corset before the recovery phase.

Training Summary

  • Overhead Bends: Tones and stretches side lines.
  • Knee Twists: Targets oblique abdominals.
  • Forward Hinges: Strengthens back core.
  • Torso Rotations: Shapes the waistline.

Practical FAQ

Frequency: Train 3–4 times per week. The abdominal muscles require recovery time; daily sessions may reduce effectiveness.

Back Pain: Consult a doctor for chronic spinal issues. For a gentle approach, perform the exercises while sitting in a chair with a limited range of motion.

Timeline: Muscle tone typically improves within two weeks. Visible reduction in waist volume generally appears after one month of regular training and moderate nutrition.

Equipment: No special gear is required. A exercise mat and a standard chair are sufficient.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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