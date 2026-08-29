Sweet snacks before training: why they might help instead of hinder

Consuming sweet foods before intense physical activity is often viewed as a mistake that hinders weight loss. In reality, carbohydrates serve as the primary fuel for muscles, and when combined with proteins, they help maintain strength and accelerate recovery. This approach is particularly critical for sessions lasting longer than 45 minutes or after long intervals between meals when energy stores are depleted. A properly selected snack increases the volume of work a person can perform without premature fatigue.

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Principles of Carbohydrate Fueling

Viewing sugar exclusively as harmful can impede gym results. During complex training cycles, the body requires accessible calories; in this context, glucose is used directly for work rather than being stored as fat. Combining fast carbohydrates with a portion of amino acids from protein-rich foods creates an optimal environment for endurance.

Igor Korolev, sports nutritionist: "Many fear eating too much, but an energy deficit often leads to sluggish sessions that yield little benefit. The main goal is to fit this snack into the total daily caloric intake, then even a spoonful of jam or honey will not be an obstacle to staying lean."

Food should be treated as a resource for better performance and feeling, rather than something that must be "worked off" during the workout. If a person experiences a drop in energy before a session, a reasonable solution is to add a small amount of simple carbohydrates 30–60 minutes before starting.

Five Sweet Snack Options

The choice of food depends on the time remaining before the workout begins. Full portions of porridge or cottage cheese are appropriate 2–3 hours prior, while light options that do not cause stomach heaviness are required if the warmup starts in less than an hour.

Banana and Greek yogurt: A simple combination where the fruit provides energy and the yogurt provides protein. This option is generally well-tolerated by the gastrointestinal tract.

A simple combination where the fruit provides energy and the yogurt provides protein. This option is generally well-tolerated by the gastrointestinal tract. Oatmeal with milk, banana, and honey: Suitable for those training several hours after a main meal, as the complex carbohydrates from the grains are absorbed gradually.

Suitable for those training several hours after a main meal, as the complex carbohydrates from the grains are absorbed gradually. Cottage cheese with berries and jam: A flexible option where the protein supports muscles and berries add flavor without excessive heaviness.

A flexible option where the protein supports muscles and berries add flavor without excessive heaviness. Toast with cream cheese and banana: The minimal fiber content makes this snack safer for digestion immediately before exertion.

The minimal fiber content makes this snack safer for digestion immediately before exertion. Yogurt with granola and fruit: A fast way to recharge, though calorie density in granola requires precise portioning to stay within the daily diet.

Pavel Kuznetsov, home workout instructor: "For home conditions, a toast with soft cottage cheese and honey is ideal. It contains little fiber and fat, which can cause discomfort during jumping or running. The closer the session, the smaller the volume of food should be."

Selecting and Testing the Right Snack

Nutritional needs differ between a marathon runner and a strength athlete. Individual bodily reactions and the intensity of the planned movements are more decisive than general glycemic index data.

Ekaterina Smirnova, home nutrition consultant: "People often make the mistake of trying new food combinations right before an important session. Any new snack should be tested on quiet days to ensure there is no bloating or sharp spikes in sugar."

If drowsiness or heaviness occurs after eating, the user should reduce the proportion of fats or move the meal to an earlier time. A systematic approach to selection helps find the balance that allows a workout to proceed smoothly.

Time Before Workout Recommended Snack Composition 2–3 hours Complex carbohydrates + protein (e.g., oatmeal, cottage cheese) 1 hour or less Simple carbohydrates, minimum fat and fiber (e.g., banana, toast)

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.