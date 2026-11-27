Peru's Anchovy Ban Pushes Fish Meal Prices Above $3,000, Squeezing Salmon Margins

The global market for animal protein is poised for a sharp deceleration in 2027, with RaboResearch projecting total output growth of a mere 0.3 percent. This stagnation is not driven by a single seasonal failure, but by structural volatility, persistent cost pressure, and a fundamental shift in consumer preferences toward more affordable sources of protein.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены Aquaculture complex with blue pools and salmon

The production landscape is fractured. While poultry and aquaculture continue to expand, sectors reliant on land-based livestock and wild capture are contracting. Poultry output is expected to rise by 3.1 percent, and aquaculture by 1.2 percent. Conversely, beef and pork production, along with industrial wild catch volumes, are projected to decline. This divergence highlights that biological efficiency and feed costs are now the primary determinants of market supply, rather than simple herd size or fishing quotas.

The Feed Constraint: Biology Meets Economics

The critical bottleneck for 2027 lies in the input stage: feed formulation. Aquaculture, despite its growth, faces a critical supply shock in its biological inputs. The cancellation of the second anchovy season in Peru in 2026, compounded by uncertainty over the 2027 season due to El Niño conditions, has triggered a spike in fish meal prices, pushing them above $3,000 per metric ton.

This price shock alters the economic calculus of feeding strategies. The price ratio of fish meal to soybean meal has surged above 6, significantly higher than the decade average of 4.5. For producers of species like salmon, however, the opportunity to switch to cheaper plant-based alternatives is limited. RaboResearch notes that the inclusion of fish meal and oil in salmon diets is already near historical minimums, and alternative ingredients currently offer no significant cost advantage. Thus, the biological requirement for specific nutrients collides with a financial reality that restricts substitution, squeezing margins in a sector that was previously expanding.

Regional Biological and Commercial Dynamics

Geographic disparities in production reflect differences in biological efficiency and trade access. In Brazil, record-low costs and operational efficiency are driving record-high outputs in both pork and poultry. In China, pork production is forecast to shrink by 1 to 2 percent, a adjustment that coincides with the country's gradual transition into a net exporter of poultry products.

Trade flows are being re-routed by sanitary and geopolitical constraints rather than pure demand. The restriction on U. S. beef entering China has strengthened the positions of Australia and Brazil, while the suspension of Brazilian beef exports to the EU has opened opportunities for Argentina and Uruguay. Additionally, Brazilian poultry exports to the EU are expected to resume in early 2027 following regulatory audits.

El Niño remains a persistent external variable, threatening feed crop yields and adding water-stress constraints to capacity expansion in various regions. In this environment, the competitive edge for 2027 will not be determined by volume growth, but by the ability to protect margins against rising biological input costs and adapt product mixes to consumers prioritizing cost-efficiency and nutritional value.